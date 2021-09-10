Nice will not appeal sanctions after incidents in the match against OM

For his part, the director of football Julien Fournier regretted the withdrawal of a point, plus a suspended sentence, imposed on his team by the disciplinary committee. “This is a point that we will look for in the pocket of the players. This is a point that has been acquired by the team. The sanction may be commensurate with the events that have occurred, but it is heavy and severe. I have a very important thought for our players. I always have trouble with collective sanctions that do not concern the perpetrators. “