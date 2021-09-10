Nice will not appeal sanctions after incidents in the match against OM

“We want to draw a line on this event, without forgetting it”
President Jean-Pierre Rivère said the club would not appeal: “What happened is unacceptable. We deplore these incidents. It was clear in our mind that there is no question of appealing this decision. The commission did its job in depth and detail […] Our duty is to take responsibility for our faults. We want to draw a line on this event, without forgetting it. “
Jean-Pierre Rivère also returned to the case of the supporter author of a Nazi salute. “I have heard too often that the whole stadium was Nazi. Fortunately, we saw the person who made this Nazi sign. He was evacuated right away and luckily we had the video. We filed a complaint. I wouldn’t want the general public to be equated with this. “
“The sanction is perhaps up to the events which have occurred, but it is heavy and severe”
For his part, the director of football Julien Fournier regretted the withdrawal of a point, plus a suspended sentence, imposed on his team by the disciplinary committee. “This is a point that we will look for in the pocket of the players. This is a point that has been acquired by the team. The sanction may be commensurate with the events that have occurred, but it is heavy and severe. I have a very important thought for our players. I always have trouble with collective sanctions that do not concern the perpetrators. “