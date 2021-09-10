“No need to come and whine on the sets” (VIDEO)

Expected Wednesday evening on the set of Cyril Hanouna, the doctor Martin Blachier finally canceled his visit after being the target of violent threats. “ You should know that he himself is at the heart of very serious threats and intimidation, sometimes physical attacks. It’s quite complicated for him and he preferred to decline our invitation for fear of repercussions. He prefers not to take risks and we understand it “, Announced Cyril Hanouna last night.





But if some prefer to play it safe and take these threats seriously, this is not the case with Yann Moix. The latter thus recalled that he had also been threatened with death without his detractors going further. ” I received photos of the weapon that was going to hit me, the caliber, the bullets… I had the menu of what awaited me. I’m still waiting “, he thus launched before giving a particular advice to the doctors threatened by the anti-pass and antivax. ” It will pass. We file a complaint the first time, the second … After twelve times, we realize that nothing has still happened. Welcome to the club. You don’t have to come and whine on the sets, it will happen to you for a few more months. I’m sorry and I find it lamentable, but unfortunately, it’s the flip side of overexposure “, He affirmed without taking gloves while specifying that” the risk is minimal ” according to him.

“ We are not on fundamental things, no one insults Allah. We are for or against a vaccine. Me, in your place, I will not be terrified, I will come a little less on TV sets for a few months ”, he concluded, provoking the anger of one of the doctors present on the set: “ I feel attacked when I neither whined nor said I was terrified ”.

A face-to-face meeting to review below:

Clara Kolodny