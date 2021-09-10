Nürburgring electric record broken again

Over the years, the Nürburgring has become much more than a circuit for the general public and endurance events. It is also a huge company that needs to recoup the cost of facilities, and does so by leasing them to builders for their development sessions. And then, it has also become a bit of a communication tool for these same manufacturers competing against each other in seconds.

The Porsche Taycan had an excellent time of 7 minutes and 42 seconds in 2019 on the German circuit of more than twenty kilometers. The new Tesla Model S Plaid and its three engines did better, completing the lap in just 7 minutes and 35 seconds. A performance first announced by boss Elon Musk on his Twitter account before being confirmed by on-board video.





Nice weather, then, but ultimately no more impressive than that for such a powerful car. It is only 5 seconds better than the recent Audi RS3, much slower but, above all, much lighter.

Tesla specifies that the model used for the record was completely original and left the factory. Elon Musk, however, already promises modifications to come to the catalog with carbon brakes, track tires and specific downforce.