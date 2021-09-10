OGC Nice – OM: first quack for Sampaoli for the match to be replayed

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the complete list of the Marseillais

On August 22, OGC Nice hosted Olympique de Marseille at the Allianz Riviera, closing the third day of Ligue 1. But while the Aiglons led 1-0, the southern derby could not come to an end due to overflows between players and supporters.

More than two weeks after these serious incidents, the disciplinary committee of the LFP decided that the match would be replayed on neutral ground and behind closed doors. Olympian central defender Leonardo Balerdi, who was suspended for the match between OGC Nice and OM, should be suspended again for the match to be replayed, as stipulated by article 226 of the FFF regulations: ” If a meeting is given to be replayed, the suspended player cannot take part in this new meeting. ” It was a first hard blow for Jorge Sampaoli and the Olympians before returning to the Niçois.

Nice-OM: Balerdi probably suspended for the match to be replayed https://t.co/TpJq3heCdW via @RMCSport

– Florent Germain (@flogermain) September 9, 2021