OL lessened against Strasbourg but found Jason Denayer

OL will be greatly reduced in their defensive sector for the reception of Strasbourg on Sunday at 8:45 p.m., at the end of the 5e day of L1. If Peter Bosz awaits the returns of Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta, returned from Brazil in a private plane, to know if he can line them up against the Alsatians, he already knows that he will be deprived of certain elements behind.
Léo Dubois, injured in the calf with the Blues, will not be able to be there like Damien Da Silva, suspended. Jérôme Boateng does not yet seem in condition to be established. “We also have Tino (Kadewere) who came back with a quadriceps injury of his selection, it can last several weeks, explains Bosz. For Brazilians, returning by private plane allows them to arrive a day earlier. It’s good. Shaqiri and Boateng worked for these two weeks. But as there were only 6 of us, we can’t talk about collective training. This is the first day that the group is almost complete. “
Young people should therefore find playing time, in particular Malo Gusto, the replacement for Dubois. ” It’s a possibility, Bosz admits. He is 18 years old, is young. He has a lot of talent but has yet to learn. We are here for that. “ Fortunately, the coach gets Jason Denayer back. “He did 90 minutes three times with Belgium, that will help us, I’m very happy. “
Because Bosz is wary of Strasbourg. “I looked well yesterday, it’s a good team. I was told that it was a team of duels last year but there, I especially saw a team which plays well, really a very good team. It won’t be easy for us. But we have to win everything at home. “
The probable team: Lopes -Gusto, Diomandé, Denayer, Emerson – Caqueret, Guimaraes or Thiago, Aouar – Shaqiri, Dembélé (cap.), Toko Ekambi.