OL lessened against Strasbourg but found Jason Denayer

Léo Dubois, injured in the calf with the Blues, will not be able to be there like Damien Da Silva, suspended. Jérôme Boateng does not yet seem in condition to be established. “We also have Tino (Kadewere) who came back with a quadriceps injury of his selection, it can last several weeks, explains Bosz. For Brazilians, returning by private plane allows them to arrive a day earlier. It’s good. Shaqiri and Boateng worked for these two weeks. But as there were only 6 of us, we can’t talk about collective training. This is the first day that the group is almost complete. “



