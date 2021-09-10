OM: Dimitri Payet’s reaction to the LFP verdict

Dimitri Payet was not spared by the LFP following the incidents that occurred on August 22 during the match between Nice and Marseille. RMC Sport reveals that the OM playmaker hardly appreciated his sanction.

Dimitri Payet cannot digest the LFP verdict

Meeting on Wednesday, the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP ruled on the incidents that occurred during the meeting between OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille during the third day. The meeting was suspended following the invasion of the lawn by the Nice supporters. Which had attacked the staff and players of Marseille. The meeting could not resume following the refusal of the Marseillais to end the game. Touched by a bottle during this meeting, Dimitri Payet was sanctioned just like his teammate Alvaro Gonzalez and Pablo Fernandez. The number 10 of OM received a suspended match when the Spanish defender received two matches and the physical trainer was suspended until June 30. As RMC indicates, the Marseille community does not understand its sanction decided by the LFP.





Payet disillusioned by the LFP?

The radio indeed reveals that Dimitri Payet is “very touched” by the verdict rendered by the League. Victim of a projectile against Nice, the Marseille player retorted by swinging the same bottle towards the public of the Allianz Riviera. An attitude considered as the trigger for the brawl observed during the invasion of the lawn of Nice. Although supported by the UNFP and the Minister of Sports Roxana Maracineanu, the Marseillais did not escape the League. The same source ensures that the international tricolor has “the feeling of having been judged as if he was a troublemaker”. Director of communication for Olympique de Marseille, Jacques Cardoze has already railed against this decision of the LFP. The Marseille official does not rule out appealing.