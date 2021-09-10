OM: Payet and Olympique de Marseille spared

On Wednesday, the disciplinary committee of the LFP unveiled the sanctions imposed following the clashes during the OGC Nice – OM meeting. And overall we can say that the commission was rather lenient with all the protagonists. Indeed, the big penalties were imposed on the Aiglons who took two penalty points, and on Jorge Sampaoli’s assistant who was suspended until the end of the season.

While we could fear a heavy suspension for Dimitri Payet, and a match lost on the mat to Olympique de Marseille, the LFP only imposed a reprieve on OM’s attacking midfielder and a match to be replayed.





A clemency which dumbfounded the journalist for L’Equipe, Vincent Duluc, who swayed the bottom of his thoughts, believing that Payet should never have been cleared in this way.

“Payet almost cleared for his double projectile throw in the public, on the pretext that his reaction would be understandable when faced with the pain: it is authorized if the object initially received hurts very badly, but if it only hurts a little, The player will be punished for the same gesture? Same thing for the refusal to resume the match when one is behind to the score: where to place the cursor in the face of the feeling of insecurity, and how to manage this precedent when visiting supporters behind will seek the chaos? “, said Duluc.