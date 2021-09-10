OM: the owner of the Aiglons reacts to the sanction!

Zapping Foot National TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

Bob Ratcliffe, CEO of INEOS Football, owner of OGC Nice, spoke about the decision taken by the Professional Football League. For the strong man of the club, who regrets these events which have toured the planet in the space of a few minutes, it is a fair decision taken by the disciplinary committee of the LFP. The boss of the INEOS project knows that the club could have lost more and has done quite well.

“When we made the decision to acquire OGC Nice, the passion of its supporters was an essential part of our thinking. We like to see in the stadium this passion for our team. But the safety of the supporters, the families, of children and players is just as essential to INEOS. On August 22, we crossed a line that must never be crossed again. We were sanctioned by the Professional Football League for our behavior. And rightly so. will cost between 1 and 4 points and could compromise the European qualification next season. We accept our sanction because we consider it fair given the circumstances. INEOS believes in a strong competitive spirit, in passion both on the pitch and in the stands , but will never accept violent or threatening behavior. ” can we read in the press release.



