One Lane Bridge, a bridge to misfortune on Arte

CRITICAL – Between fantastic thriller and family saga, this New Zealand series is one of the good surprises of the fall.

Staggering openness. A circus of high mountains; at the bottom of the valley, a lake; at the end of this lake, a bridge; corpses that this bridge seems to be able to absorb and spit out according to its mood; all staged in a large panoramic movement. From this vision will be born other visions distilled over the water and Maori inspiration. From this vision is also born an investigation, first for suicide then for homicide, implicating a family whose commercial bankruptcy and intimate injuries are revealed little by little. One Lane Bridge follows the investigative work of the local police, in this case Commissioner Tremaine (Joel Tobeck, seen in Sons of Anarchy) and his new recruit, Captain Davis (Dominic Ona-Ariki).

Talents from around the world

The team is not accustomed to this kind of file, little trained in the exercise of the analysis of the detail as in the analysis itself, even less inclined to welcome in its ranks an officer of Maori origin. In this small town at the end of the world, everyone is moreover a little white, a little racist, a little sexist, a little homophobic, a little “foreclosed”, as Lacan would say.





Like a long white cloud, we let ourselves be carried away by the 6 episodes of this family saga in the form of a fantastic thriller. One Lane Bridge is a rare New Zealand series. The country is small. Production companies and distributors can be counted on the fingers of one hand. With the exceptions of the extraordinary Top of The Lake by Jane Campion (co-produced by England) and the mediocre Brokenwood, popularized by France 3, always in search of programs for its Sunday evening box, the few fictions made on the spot come rarely to us. This is a shame, because the story, co-written by Pip Hall and Philip Smith, is built and well packaged around this case in which the life and career of Captain Davis are in danger.

The realization is cinematographic (not easy to frame the mountain without crushing it or to give the scale to the deck of a reinforced concrete bridge). The interpretation, provided by a host of local talents, including Alison Bruce, stage actress who played Anne-Marie in the Campion series, is impeccable. Finally, there is a plethora of dramatic situations that make it an excellent tragedy.

