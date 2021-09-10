Paga and Giuseppa (Les Marseillais) as a couple and already in crisis? They open up about their relationship issues

We told you about it on melty, Paga and Greg Yega have been at war since he got into a relationship with Giuseppa, and he made a radical decision here! Paga and Giuseppa fell in love with each other in The Marseillais vs the Rest of the World 6, and viewers gradually discover the couple’s daily life in the episodes broadcast on W9. If the two candidates spend all their time together, Internet users have noticed that they have not been very close lately.… A first crisis for this emerging relationship? The writing of melty offers you to find out more with the video above.





In this video from Giuseppa's Instagram story, we discover that the two candidates had a serious couple conversation where the young woman expressed her fears. Paga is very focused on building her house and had little time for their relationship, which made the candidate fear that they would move away and lose their chemistry.… To remedy this problem, Paga organized a very nice surprise for his sweetheart by taking her on a surprise trip to a castle! A very romantic act which was able to seduce her.