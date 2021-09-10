Paqueta, Guimarães and Kadewere absent against Rangers?

While Olympique Lyonnais will begin their European campaign next Thursday against Glasgow Rangers in the Europa League, a first hard blow is expected on the Lyon side. Based on information from Radio Scoop, the Scottish government has already informed the leaders of the Rhone club that it will not allow three players to enter the territory for the Gones match. The reason ? Health restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.





Thus, Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimarães and Tino Kadewere could be absent for this very important first meeting for the men of Peter Bosz. For the first two cities, they are currently with the Seleção, which will be opposed on the night of Thursday to Friday in Peru as part of the qualifications for the World Cup 2022. In addition, Tino Kadewere, he returned injured from Zimbabwe. But Brazil and Zimbabwe are considered ‘red Covid’ countries by the Scottish government and the three Lyonnais would therefore not be welcome in Scotland. Despite everything, according to The team, OL intend to approach UEFA in order to obtain an exemption. By advancing the arguments of a private plane and a privatized hotel to respect the health bubble, Jean-Michel Aulas and his family remain optimistic in this matter.