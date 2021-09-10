Parisians could soon use their bank card as a ticket

The start-up manager.one is working on integrating the Navigo pass into a bank card and hopes to market it by 2024.

After the smartphone, will the Navigo pass be dematerialized in a bank card? While some Ile-de-France transport users can already pass through the metro gates by presenting their Samsung phone with their Île-de-France Mobilités application, a start-up wants to extend this functionality to bank cards.

The neobank Manager.one announced on Thursday that it had received a mandate from the Île-de-France region to work on this project. In a press release, she said that she had received aid of 210,000 euros from the Île-de-France region and from Bpifrance “in order to materialize the development of the first Visa payment card incorporating a transport ticket.”

Manager.one assures that Île-de-France Mobilités has shown a strong interest in this innovation, the development of which began this summer. A first experiment is planned in the coming months.

The technical details have not yet been finalized according to Île-de-France Mobilités. But an experiment can be launched once the technology is developed. This experiment will be limited to a hundred users and cannot last more than a year, specifies the site. ZDnet.

500 million euros of works

The technical solution will be relatively easy to develop. This involves integrating the Calypso technology of the Navigo pass into the chip of the bank card. However, the longest will be to adapt the transit terminals, which should be very expensive for the region.





“The Île-de-France region has several thousand validators (access points to the transport network)”, assures the start-up. “The transformation of the entire park to integrate an open payment solution would represent in the short term a cost of at least 500 million euros and years of work.”

Manager.one specifies in its press release that it hopes to industrialize its technology by 2024, the year of the Paris Olympic Games.

Île-de-France Mobilités has for years wanted to dematerialize the Navigo pass. In 2019, a smartphone solution was launched but two years later it remains confined to holders of Samsung Android smartphones. For now, iPhone users have to make do with an app to top up their monthly pass.

European capitals like London and Brussels already allow certain transport users to validate their transport tickets with their bank card.