Pass of arms between Gérald Darmanin and Sandrine Rousseau: the ecologist accuses the minister of “intimidation”

The tone is still rising between Sandrine Rousseau and Gérald Darmanin. The candidate for the primary of environmentalists for the presidential election of 2022 reserves the possibility of “legal consequences” after the Minister of the Interior threatened to publish exchanges they had had by SMS in the past. We retrace the episodes of this duel.

It all started with the declaration of the former number two in Europe Ecology – The Greens during the first televised debate between the five candidates for the primary Sunday, September 5. “I introduce myself because my humiliation has limits”, then declared the ecofeminist candidate in reference to the appointment of Gérald Darmanin to the Ministry of the Interior in July 2020. “This humiliation is when Emmanuel Macron swept aside with the back of his hand the movement of a thousand women of which I was a part, who fought against gender-based violence, by appointing a minister himself as head of the police. even accused of rape. “

In this case, two complaints against Gérald Darmanin were dismissed without further action, before the appointment of an examining magistrate who pronounced a dismissal in 2018. The Paris Court of Appeal ordered in June 2020 resumption of investigations by a new magistrate. This placed the minister under the intermediary status of assisted witness in December 2020, which may evolve during the procedure towards an indictment if “serious or concordant evidence” is gathered.



Invited in the morning of France Inter Wednesday, Gérald Darmanin counter-attack. “Madame Rousseau did not have the same vision of myself when she asked me to be appointed director of the IRA (Regional Institute of Administration) Lille when I was Minister of the Public Service”, loose the tenant of Place Beauvau, who offers “if she wishes” to publish the SMS in which she asks for a meeting.

“He breaks the law on a set”

This Thursday, September 9, it’s Sandrine Rousseau’s turn to reply on France Info. She accuses the Minister of the Interior of “intimidation” and flouting the law. “As the first police officer in France, he breaks the law on a set since the threat of publicly broadcasting private conversations is punishable by law,” she denounces. The economist then said to reserve the possibility of giving “legal follow-up” to this case.

🗣️ “He is a person who is capable of putting intimidation above the law”, assures Sandrine Rousseau concerning the remarks of Gérald Darmanin on France Inter. It “reserves the right to take legal action.” Follow the live 👇https://t.co/cEwi3c61QM pic.twitter.com/oNpRV92mR1 – franceinfo (@franceinfo) September 9, 2021