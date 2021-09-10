Passage to 80 km / h: a final assessment that tackles road safety

The League for the Defense of Drivers is publishing this Thursday its own comparative accident report on roads from 90 to 80 km / h. Supporting statistics, the result is in opposition to that of Road Safety of July 2020, which affirmed that this measure had already saved 349 lives …

When in July 2020 road safety had communicated its results and the benefit obtained thanks to the passage from 90 km / h to 80 km / h in July 2018 on the two-way roads of the French departmental network, the League for the Defense of Drivers was already pushing cries of orchard, vigorously contesting the process having concluded with these “349 lives saved thanks to the 80 km / h” and calling the government report “hypocritical and deceptive”. Nathalie Troussard, the general secretary of the League for the Defense of Drivers, drives home the point: “With all the precautions linked to this serious subject, we show here, official statistics in hand, that when she analyzes the drop in mortality since l ” introduction of 80 km / h, Road Safety does a partial job, knowingly ignoring the other clearly identified factors of accidents, such as alcohol, narcotics, drowsiness, the phone while driving… to retain only the cause of the speed. All this without even bothering to limit its conclusions to the only network limited to 80 km / h. “

Today, the LDC puts the cover back by publishing its own report, effectively far removed from that of Road Safety. To carry out its own diagnosis, The League for the Defense of Drivers has pointed out, statistics from the National Interministerial Road Safety Observatory (ONISR) to support, department by department, month by month, all deaths related to a traffic accident that occurred between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2019. Dates that owe nothing to chance since they correspond to the last twelve months when the 90 km / h rule still applied on our roads (July 1, 2017 – June 30, 2018) and to the first twelve months of the introduction of the 80 km / h (July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019).

The LDC also crossed the data collected with articles from the daily press. in order to research the circumstances of the fatal accidents that occurred during this period and thus see whether, yes or no, the introduction of 80 km / h can be directly attributable to a reduction in accidents, from one year to the next. Verdict of this aggregate data: in nearly one in two departments (47%), the fatal accidents remain the same as before this measurement of 80 km / h, or worse… have worsened after its establishment! Thus, specifies the LDC, road mortality remains the same in 8 departments of the metropolis and increased in 38 others.

Finally, by analyzing the statistics in more detail, the LDC observes that if, for example, in the Pyrénées-Orientales, road deaths actually declined by 55% between 2017-2018 and 2018-2019, this “good result” is not necessarily due to the reduction in speed to 80 km / h : “You may indeed remember the terrible collision that took place in December 2017, in Millas, between a school bus and a TER. The six victims who lost their lives are nevertheless included in the statistics of the comparison 90 against 80 km / h, while lowering the speed has absolutely nothing to do with this event. “