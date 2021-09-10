Pfizer dosed its vaccine less than Moderna to minimize side effects

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine contains 30 micrograms of mRNA, while Moderna’s contains 100 micrograms. Scientists speculated that this could be the reason why Pfizer’s vaccine produced a lower antibody response than Moderna in recent studies.

Philip Dormitzer, chief scientific officer of Pfizer, told the Financial Times on Wednesday (September 7) that Pfizer and its co-developer BioNTech “used the minimum dose level” to achieve a stronger immune response than that obtained with Covid-19. He added that a higher dose could have resulted in more side effects. “If you look at what has happened with all the Covid-19 vaccines, it’s often the side effects that have gone off the rails,” he said.

Read also – The effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines drops to 66% because of the Delta variant, according to a study





The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna produce similar side effects, according to the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). They can include arm pain, aches and redness, muscle pain, fatigue, and fever. The CDC has said that a type of heart inflammation called myocarditis is an “extremely rare” side effect of both vaccines that resolves quickly. There have been reports of what is known as Moderna’s arm, a reddish rash that (…)

