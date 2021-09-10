Philips launches Hue Gradient, for even more sophisticated lighting scenes

This Sign range consists of two products: one which appears in the catalog under the heading of floor lamps, the other which can be found on the side of the table lamps. This last model, smaller (57.6 cm high) will ideally find its place on a piece of furniture, while the floor lamp model, approximately 1.46 m high, is to be placed on the ground.

Power also varies. Count 730 lumens at 2,700 K and 1,040 lumens at 4,000 K for the small model, against 1,800 and 2,550 lumens respectively for the large one. For the rest, nothing changes, or almost. The floor lamp is available in white and the other in black. Both promise 25,000 hours of lifespan and are made from aluminum, not plastic. Fortunately, considering their price. Indeed, count 200 euros for the Gradient Sign to pose and 300 euros for the floor lamp version. Tariffs that seem very high to us, but given its history and its success in the industry, shouldn’t we finally say to ourselves that the company knows what it is doing?





We naturally broached this point with those concerned, who simply told us that their products are particularly effective, fast and reliable. Understand in particular that the risks of short circuits are quite simply excluded. Without going that far, we will not fail to check the other points during the tests which should begin in October, date of availability of the products.