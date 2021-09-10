PlayStation Showcase 2021: All about the future of PlayStation 5

The PlayStation Showcase was held this year on September 9, 2021. It was an opportunity for Sony to present the future of the PlayStation 5 when the latter will blow out its first candle next November. God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, Spider-Man 2, etc. here is a summary of the information that should not be missed.

Made in PlayStation Studios

God of War: Ragnarok

We knew God of War: Ragnarok would be present at this PlayStation Showcase thanks to a teasing from Cory Barlog, but that didn’t stop the sequel to the game developed by Santa Monica Studio and awarded multiple awards from creating a stir. For 3 minutes, gameplay and cinematics set the context. War is coming. The prophecies announce the Ragnarok. Kratos’ son is in search of answers, answers that could lead him into a conflict with the gods of Asgard… Odin, Loki and Thor to name a few. If you were hoping for a release date for God of War: Ragnarok, you might be disappointed. The latter is still approximate today. We have to be content with a mysterious 2022.

Gran Turismo 7

The following game has been awaited by motorsport enthusiasts for many years. The Gran Turismo Sport spin-off kept the most impatient waiting, but fans were especially waiting for the next main episode. Polyphony Digital took advantage of PlayStation Showcase 2021 to make the Gran Turismo 7 engine roar after several months of silence. After focusing on various carefully modeled vehicles, and their customization, the studios briefly presented the dealers, the different types of events around the globe, the parts to improve the performance of the cars as well as the cockpit view. The most important is yet to come. Gran Turismo 7 will cross the start line on March 4, 2022 on PlayStation 5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Lately, the Insomniac Games studios swear by comics, and more precisely those of the House of Ideas, and great good do them as their latest projects were excellent video game experiences. Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales spin-off have captured the press and audiences alike, and players have been eagerly awaiting a sequel to the Spider-Man adventures. It is now done. Sony has formalized the existence of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with a certain Venom as its main antagonist, one of the most popular villains in the Marvel universe. However, it will be necessary to be patient. Spider-Man 2 is announced for 2023 on PlayStation 5, and not before.

Marvel’s Wolverine

One thing is certain, the Insomniac Games studios are not idle. Indeed, one Marvel project can hide another. Alongside Spider-Man now stands a character once embodied onscreen by Hugh Jackman. Wolverine will release his adamantium claws for an adventure that we know little or nothing about, but which, hopefully, will do justice to the violence and bestiality that emanates from this character also known as Serval ( for purists). Marvel’s Wolverine will be released on PlayStation 5 at an undetermined date.

Marvel’s Wolverine Trailer

Other PlayStation 5 exclusives

Forspoken

Forspoken had been extremely discreet since its appearance at Square Enix Presents organized in March 2021. This Action-RPG developed by Luminous Production is announced for spring 2022 on PC and PlayStation 5. The Sony Showcase has allowed us to learn more about this game formerly known as Project Athia. The heroine Frey Holland played by actress Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels 2019) is transported to a fantastic universe where dreams and nightmares seem to come to life. She will then need to harness her recently acquired supernatural powers in order to elicit answers in the hope of returning home.





Deathloop & Ghostwire Tokyo

Before Bethesda Softworks was acquired by Microsoft in the fall of 2020, Sony Interactive Entertainment had managed to secure several projects of the American publisher, namely the time-based FPS Deathloop developed by the studios Arkane and Ghostwire Tokyo from the master of horror Shinji Mikami (Silent Hill). If the first game mentioned was recently tamed, as a reminder Deathloop is released on September 14, 2021 on PC and PlayStation 5, it is different for the paranormal action game from Tango Gameworks, studios behind the saga The Evil Within. The PlayStation Showcase 2021 was an opportunity to discover the universe of Ghostwire Tokyo, its staging, its narrative context as well as an exit window. Ghostwire Tokyo will haunt PC and PlayStation 5 by Spring 2022.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

PlayStation Showcase 2021 kicked off with a live-action trailer before gearing up through Jim Ryan (President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment) on a highly anticipated project. Star Wars fans will be delighted to learn that the Knights of the Old Republic (aka KOTOR) remake is no longer a pipe dream born out of endless rumors. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, a project developed by Aspyr Studios in collaboration with LucasFilm Games, is a reality. The announcement was made through a character unlike any other, that of Revan. We’ve also learned that this remake will be a temporary PlayStation 5 exclusive before it hits PC. No release date has yet been communicated.

Ghostwire Tokyo Trailer

More games coming to PS4 and PS5

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Announced at Summer Game Fest 2021, Gearbox Entertainment’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a first-person looter-shooter, a spin-off from the hit Borderlands franchise. This episode differs from the main series by its Heroic-Fantasy universe, the use of magical powers and melee combat, but should retain this unmistakable tone specific to studio productions. Tiny Tina, a recurring character, occupies the role of narrator here for the duration of an adventure that promises to be supercharged. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be released on March 25, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Another comic book adaptation made its way during PlayStation Showcase 2021. Between the appearances of Spider-Man, Venom, and Wolverine, Star-Lord and his cronies lingered on the storyline of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The starting point is simple. 12 years after a huge and devastating galactic war, Star-Lord forms a team to go on an adventure and make a profit. This action-adventure game developed by Eidos Montreal is due to land on PC and home consoles on October 26, 2021. Pre-orders are already open.

Project EVE

Another project that has not been mentioned has honored us with its presence at the online event organized by Sony. Produced under the Unreal Engine 4, Project EVE is a Korean action-RPG at the crossroads of NieR and Bayonetta. This game developed by Shift Up studios has proudly presented its science fiction universe and its ultra dynamic fights. If we can regret the lack of communication around its release date, we can take comfort in knowing that Project EVE will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well as PlayStation 5.

The other games present at PlayStation Showcase 2021: Alan Wake Remastered, Grand Theft Auto V, Kid a Mnesia, Tchia, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt.

Project EVE Trailer