Plunging neckline and very transparent veil, Ana Girardot dares everything in a really dangerous dress!

Sexy, unexpected, dangerous, or downright fashion faux pas, the looks of the celebrities follow one another and haven’t looked alike since the start of the festival. This 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival thus marks the spirits for its feature films presented and its awarded prizes, but also for the stars present on the red carpet. More beautiful dress required, it is the event to be at the moment. And to point out their presence, some actresses do not hesitate to reveal a little too much.

If Virginie Efira, or Salomé Dewaels have drawn attention to her in recent days thanks (or because of) their really very sexy dresses, it is Ana Girardot who has, this September 6, supported the attention on her. Indeed, if at first glance her black dress seems to be the most basic, when it turns slightly on itself, we then discover an inverted plunging neckline.





All smiles, Ana Girardot seems to have confidence in herself in this creation, and she is right! Adjusted at the waist, it is then a simple veil, very fine, and split to the top of the thighs, which covers the legs of the actress. A really very risky detail since when the young woman twirls around to appear in front of the photographers, the veil flies off and perhaps reveals a little too much …

