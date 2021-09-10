Pochettino acknowledges the absence of Argentines and Neymar

On Mbappé, Pochettino was much less affirmative than for Icardi and Kimpembe
“He is training with us and we will see tomorrow if he will be in the squad” explained Mauricio Pochettino at the start of the press conference.
This is the end of this press conference
Pochettino gave a lot of clue on the Parisian composition tomorrow: no South Americans in the group, no titular Nuno Mendes. On the other hand, Icardi, Kimpembe or even Mbappé will be there.
On the left-back problem
No player can feel like a holder when he arrives at the club, the club is above all the players. Without a doubt, Nuno is believed to have the potential to play at PSG, now it’s up to him to demonstrate it. Compared to Juan Bernat, he could be added to the list for the European Cup in January.
Why is Ligue 1 so prolific?
It’s a very open, very attractive football and game, with a lot of transition. It’s something we love. Today Ligue 1, and not just for the arrival of the players, but also for the type of play, that makes a very interesting league to watch.
Can Nuno Mendes start?
He’s not going to start the game tomorrow. He just arrived at the club yesterday. He is a player with great potential that the club has followed for a very long time and it is a very brilliant operation on the part of Leonardo and the president.
Frustrating not being able to field the three stars?
I think all PSG players are stars. Some will play more than others, but the most important star is the club.
Pochettino not worried about Sergio Ramos
“I’m not worried, he won’t be there for the Champions League opener but he will help us quickly.”
Mauro Icardi and Kimpembe will be available, not the South Americans
“For the South American players, for the sake of common sense, Paredes, Messi, Di Maria, Neymar, they will not be there.”
Navas or Donnarumma in goal?
“We haven’t decided yet who will be in goal tomorrow but Donnaruma is an option. We know it will be a complicated game. A lot of our players have played 3 international games until 3am tonight. But we know that. we are PSG and we will field the best possible team to take the three points.
Is Mbappé fit? Glad he’s come home?
“Kylian is happy, he’s a very balanced boy. We feel he’s very good. The first few days after his return from selection, he trained separately. Now he trains with us and we’ll see. tomorrow if he’ll be in the group. “
Many players returned injured, explains Pochettino
“We have to give them time to recover and we have to win games.”
PSG do not mention South American internationals
Not in this medical point. Pochettino will surely say more.
The medical point of PSG
– Colin Dagba : he has resumed individual training, and will resume sessions with the group on Monday.
– Sergio ramos : in his process of physical reconditioning, a calf discomfort appeared last week and which required an adaptation of his workload. From next week he will resume his individual preparation in the field.
– Marco Verratti : he is still in care for his knee. The resumption of the race is envisaged within 48 hours.
– Juan Bernat : it is in the preparation phase and continues its intensive individual and collective work.
– Layvin kurzawa : he continues his specific work after the healing of his lesion in the adductor.
– Ismael Gharbi : he remained in care this week due to discomfort in an adductor.
23 players in training
In total, 19 field players and four goalkeepers were present at PSG training this Friday morning. Neymar, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes (return of selection) were absent. Ditto for Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti, in the infirmary. Layvin Kurzawa was also missing as was Keylor Navas, who played for Costa Rica this week. Juan Bernat trained on the sidelines.
Kylian Mbappé trained normally with the whole group during the 15 minutes open to the press. Marquinhos presented himself with a strap on the right ankle. However, no apparent discomfort.
Training with Mbappé, Icardi, Kimpembe, but without Navas
The training of the PSG started with a little delay. The goalkeepers arrived first on the pitch with Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma but without Keylor Navas, who played for Costa Rica this week. Sergio Rico, Alexandre Letellier and Denis Franchi completed the cast of goalkeepers.
Kylian Mbappé is also present. Hit in a right calf last week, he showed a big smile with Achraf Hakimi and Mauro Icardi, also hit in a shoulder but visibly recovered.
Touched with the France team on Tuesday, Presnel Kimpembe is also part of the group at the meeting.
Neymar, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes are absent. They played with their selection on the night of Thursday to Friday and will arrive in the capital during the day.
Training at 11 a.m.
The PSG players will start their training the day before the match in a few moments, this Friday (11am).
With Mbappé?
Hit in the right calf last week with the France team, Kylian Mbappé resumed training on Thursday. His participation in the match against Clermont is still uncertain.
Hello everyone!
Welcome to our book to follow the press conference of Mauricio Pochettino, PSG coach, this Friday (2 p.m.) on the eve of the Clermont reception, Saturday (5 p.m., 5th day of Ligue 1).
Neymar, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes are expected to miss this meeting due to their late return from selection.