Pochettino acknowledges the absence of Argentines and Neymar

13:54

– Colin Dagba : he has resumed individual training, and will resume sessions with the group on Monday.

– Sergio ramos : in his process of physical reconditioning, a calf discomfort appeared last week and which required an adaptation of his workload. From next week he will resume his individual preparation in the field.

– Marco Verratti : he is still in care for his knee. The resumption of the race is envisaged within 48 hours.

– Juan Bernat : it is in the preparation phase and continues its intensive individual and collective work.

– Layvin kurzawa : he continues his specific work after the healing of his lesion in the adductor.

– Ismael Gharbi : he remained in care this week due to discomfort in an adductor.