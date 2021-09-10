Pogba, the only one who can be compared to Messi?

A single player can be compared to Lionel Messi according to director Nadav Lapid. This is … Paul Pogba.

On the occasion of the arrival of Lionel messi To Paris, So Foot magazine has decided to ride the trend and dedicate its latest issue to the Argentinian genius. The six-fold Golden Ball is mentioned in particular by Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who does not hide his admiration for the former Barça player. He finds only one equivalent to him on the planet football, only one other player who is in a dimension of his own. He’s not Cristiano Ronaldo, because he’s a Frenchman. And it’s not Kylian Mbappé.

“For me, the only one who looks like Messi is Paul pogba, says the director. The difference between the two is that Pogba is unconsciously or consciously in constant revolt against the ordinary. Every step he takes in the field, I feel he is saying, ‘Look at me, I walk differently, and everything I do shows that I am a rebel in the face of the ordinary.’ At Messi, it’s different because he is not in revolt against the ordinary. He just doesn’t know what it is. “





Considered an extremely talented player, Pogba has indeed not reached the same heights as Messi, and he is sometimes criticized for a lack of simplicity in his game. In terms of the record, he has never won the Champions League or the Golden Ball. But he won the Grail, the World Cup with the France team.