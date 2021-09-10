Porsche Mission R: an electric vision of customer competition

Thus, the manufacturer from Stuttgart presents the electric concept Mission R, presented as Porsche’s vision of the future of customer racing. The dimensions (4.33 x 1.99 x 1.19 m) of this electric racing car are close to those of a 718 Cayman, but with an increased width and a lower line. Obviously, its style is much sportier than a production model, like its large adjustable spoiler. A DRS (Drag Reduction System) function makes it possible to reduce the drag on command, by acting on deflectors at the front and on one of the two sides of the rear spoiler.

Whether it be the future city cars that will soon populate city centers (Renault 5, Volkswagen ID. LIFE), or imposing SUVs intended for rare wealthy customers (Mercedes EQS SUV, EQG), the next electric cars will be ‘announced at the Munich 2021 Motor Show. At the Porsche stand, a racing car is in the spotlight.

The Mission R’s monocoque is made of carbon fiber. The concept uses natural fiber reinforced plastic (NFRP) for most of its body panels and some interior components; a material presented as having a low environmental impact.

The steering wheel incorporates a screen displaying important data for the pilot. It is overlooked by a screen above the steering column, which displays images from the rearview, side and central mirrors. Finally, a small touch screen is integrated to the right of the seat, to display the pilot’s biometric data, for example. Cameras integrated into the passenger compartment make it possible to broadcast live images.

Performance equivalent to a 911 GT3 Cup

Technically, the Mission R shows a 900 V architecture, to be compared to the voltage of 800 V of a Porsche Taycan or to the 400 V of most production electric cars. It is fitted with a 480 kW (653 hp) electric motor on its rear axle and a second motor this time developing 320 kW (435 hp) on its front axle. The set develops a cumulative power of 500 kW (680 hp) in race mode, and even up to 800 kW (1088 hp) in qualification mode. The 0 to 100 km / h is announced in less than 2.5 s and the maximum speed over 300 km / h.

On the track, the performance of this Mission R is announced as being similar to that of a 911 GT3 Cup, whose flat six develops up to 510 hp. With a fairly significant power difference between the two models, we suspect that the overweight of the Mission R compared to the GT3 Cup is significant, but its mass is not communicated.

The Mission R is powered by a battery with a capacity of around 80 kWh, the cells of which are cooled by oil, like the engines. Porsche says it has managed to avoid any drop in power linked to the heating of the batteries.

Of course, communicating on a WLTP range would not make sense for a car dedicated to racing. Porsche does not however risk announcing an autonomy on the circuit for its Mission R. We know, however, that it will be able to be recharged up to 340 kW, in order to go from 5 to 80% of load in just 15 min, with the necessary infrastructure. For circuits that are not equipped, we imagine that Porsche could transport one of its Porsche Turbo Charging trailers, serving as mobile charging stations.

Whether Porsche will try to dethrone the Volkswagen ID remains to be seen. R as the fastest electric car on the Nürburgring North Loop, or on other circuits.