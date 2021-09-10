posts read by moderators, report says

This is news that could irritate users of the popular instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by the American giant Facebook. Indeed, the messages sent between users would not be as confidential as the firm claims. According to information from a signed report ProPublica, WhatsApp has moderators whose mission is to analyze the millions of messages that users exchange.

They can ban the offending account

According to ProPublica, these moderators would be 1000 in number across the world. Concretely, they have the possibility of reading all types of messages, namely those that are written, photos and videos, reported by artificial intelligence or by users. The aim is in particular the fight against terrorism or pornography. In addition, moderators would also have the possibility to put the targeted account ” under surveillance “ or to banish it. Note that the moderators have entrusted to ProPublica Once they are notified of problematic content, they can have access to the last five posts in a discussion thread. These revelations could cast doubt on the app’s security claims.





WhatsApp had indeed several times highlighted the secure side of its application. On the official website, we can see: “Some of your most personal moments are shared on WhatsApp, which is why we have developed end-to-end encryption in the latest versions of our app. When they’re end-to-end encrypted, your messages and calls are protected so that only you and the person you’re communicating with can read or hear them. There is no one between you, not even WhatsApp ”.