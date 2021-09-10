Potion Tycoon: Run your magic potions business like a multinational

Daedalic Entertainment will publish Potion Tycoon, a new game just announced by the studio Snowhound Games, already behind Deep Sky Derelicts in 2018.

As indicated by his name, Potion Tycoon is a magic potions shop management game. The goal: to expand his potions business empire to the fullest of his abilities.

In a 2D world (with very careful art direction) you will need to launch your shop and discover your potions for yourself. Test tons of ingredients different as the game progresses, optimize the production chain, and especially heal your reputation ! Indeed, when local celebrities and adventurers come to your home, your brand will gain in fame. From there you can expand your empire, transform your business into a real brand prestigious and obviously … sell at a higher price!

We are promised a management game using elements of magic, extensive management of trade, production, personnel … Alchemy will be at the center of your concerns, in order to create exclusive potions. The decoration of your store will also have an impact on its attendance. Various events will disrupt or embellish your adventure and your success.





Potion Tycoon will launch in early access in early 2022 on PC, according to Daedalic Entertainment and Snowhound Games. It can already be added to your wishlist on Steam, if you wish it.