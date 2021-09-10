Poxel announces commercial launch of TWYMEEG® in Japan for the treatment of type 2 diabetes

To receive POXEL information in real time, send a request to poxel@newcap.eu

LYON, France, September 10, 2021 – POXEL SA (Euronext – POXEL – FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative treatments against metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and diseases rare, today announced, with its partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, the commercial launch of TWYMEEG® (Imeglimin hydrochloride) in Japan from September 16, 2021 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. TWYMEEG will be administered as 500 mg tablets. TWYMEEG is Poxel’s first product to be marketed and Japan the first country to approve it. Poxel received a milestone payment of 1.75 billion yen (€ 13.2 million, $ 15.8 million) from Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma in July for the approval of TWYMEEG in Japan. Poxel will also be able to collect double-digit escalating royalties on net sales (based on Poxel’s current forecast) and payments related to meeting sales targets up to an amount of up to 26.5 billion yen ( approximately 200 million euros, or 230 million dollars).



