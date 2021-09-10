Premier League: Benjamin Mendy remains in prison, his trial set for January 24

The team, the judgment is scheduled from January 24. The Chester court has also decided on a preliminary hearing, scheduled for November 15. As a reminder, Mendy has been remanded in custody since August 27 for failing to respect his judicial review. Benjamin Mendy remains in prison. The French international, who plays for Manchester City, is accused of four rapes and a sexual assault. As announced by The Parisian , then confirmed by, the judgment is scheduled from January 24. The Chester court has also decided on a preliminary hearing, scheduled for November 15. As a reminder, Mendy has been remanded in custody since August 27 for failing to respect his judicial review.

Indeed, according to information from Parisian, the player broke a very precise rule, that of inviting more than four people to his home “if they were not close or working for him“. The left side has invited about twenty people to a party in his home, causing his arrest and placement in pre-trial detention.

Benjamin Mendy is charged with three rapes in October 2020 and one rape in August 2021, at his home in Prestbury, Cheshire. He is also accused of sexual assault on a woman, also at his home, at the beginning of last January. The alleged assaults concern three women, including a minor.

