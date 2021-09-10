More

    Premier League: Benjamin Mendy remains in prison, his trial set for January 24

    News


    Benjamin Mendy remains in prison. The French international, who plays for Manchester City, is accused of four rapes and a sexual assault. As announced by The Parisian, then confirmed by The team, the judgment is scheduled from January 24. The Chester court has also decided on a preliminary hearing, scheduled for November 15. As a reminder, Mendy has been remanded in custody since August 27 for failing to respect his judicial review.

    Indeed, according to information from Parisian, the player broke a very precise rule, that of inviting more than four people to his home “if they were not close or working for him“. The left side has invited about twenty people to a party in his home, causing his arrest and placement in pre-trial detention.

    Premier League


    Klopp not sure he can count on Alisson and Fabinho at Leeds this Saturday

    2 HOURS AGO

    Benjamin Mendy is charged with three rapes in October 2020 and one rape in August 2021, at his home in Prestbury, Cheshire. He is also accused of sexual assault on a woman, also at his home, at the beginning of last January. The alleged assaults concern three women, including a minor.

    Premier League

    Why England won’t see CR7’s comeback in Manchester on their screens

    18 HOURS AGO

    Premier League

    “In the back of his mind, CR7 wants to end up with a statue in front of Old Trafford”

    Yesterday At 11:43


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleserial debates on the third dose for all
    Next articlethey prefer to give up their job rather than get vaccinated

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC