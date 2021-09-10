More

    Prime Audiences: The “Lies” series on TF1 broad leader at 5.4 million – France 2 and France 3 weak – TMC in good shape with the film “Hunter Killer” at 1.1 million

    Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 broadcast its series entitled “Mensonges” with, in the cast, in particular Audrey Fleurot, Arnaud Ducret, Alice David. The magazine “Special Envoy”, presented by Elise Lucet, was programmed on France 2. For its part, France 3 opened “The box of secrets”. On M6, the American series “9-1-1” continued with new episodes.


    Lies (x2)
    27.5% market share

    5,362,000 viewers


    9-1-1 (x2)
    10.5% market share

    2,138,000 viewers


    Correspondent
    9.3% market share

    1,861,000 viewers


    The secret box
    8.6% market share

    1,617,000 viewers


    Hunter killer
    6% market share

    1,118,000 viewers


    One Lane Bridge (x2)
    4.1% market share

    867,000 viewers


    Tikal, the missing Mayan city
    4.1% market share

    859,000 viewers


    World Trade Center
    4% market share

    778,000 viewers


    Balance your post!
    2.9% market share


    626,000 viewers


    The bet
    2.8% market share

    571,000 viewers


    At the heart of the investigation
    2.2% market share

    457,000 viewers


    Inheritances
    2.2% market share

    452,000 viewers


    Van Mecanic
    1.6% market share

    348,000 viewers


    Blistered, instructions for use
    1.4% market share

    273,000 viewers


    Benoît Dubois, Sandra Lou … the new life of reality TV stars
    1.2% market share

    239,000 viewers


    Extraordinary families
    1.1% market share

    206,000 viewers


    Conso Secrets
    0.9% market share

    177,000 viewers


    Beijing express
    0.6% market share

    115,000 viewers

