Prime Audiences: The “Lies” series on TF1 broad leader at 5.4 million – France 2 and France 3 weak – TMC in good shape with the film “Hunter Killer” at 1.1 million

Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 broadcast its series entitled “Mensonges” with, in the cast, in particular Audrey Fleurot, Arnaud Ducret, Alice David. The magazine “Special Envoy”, presented by Elise Lucet, was programmed on France 2. For its part, France 3 opened “The box of secrets”. On M6, the American series “9-1-1” continued with new episodes.
Lies (x2)
27.5% market share
5,362,000 viewers
9-1-1 (x2)
10.5% market share
2,138,000 viewers
Correspondent
9.3% market share
1,861,000 viewers
The secret box
8.6% market share
1,617,000 viewers
Hunter killer
6% market share
1,118,000 viewers
One Lane Bridge (x2)
4.1% market share
867,000 viewers
Tikal, the missing Mayan city
4.1% market share
859,000 viewers
World Trade Center
4% market share
778,000 viewers
Balance your post!
2.9% market share
626,000 viewers
The bet
2.8% market share
571,000 viewers
At the heart of the investigation
2.2% market share
457,000 viewers
Inheritances
2.2% market share
452,000 viewers
Van Mecanic
1.6% market share
348,000 viewers
Blistered, instructions for use
1.4% market share
273,000 viewers
Benoît Dubois, Sandra Lou … the new life of reality TV stars
1.2% market share
239,000 viewers
Extraordinary families
1.1% market share
206,000 viewers
Conso Secrets
0.9% market share
177,000 viewers
Beijing express
0.6% market share
115,000 viewers
Top market shares