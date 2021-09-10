Promo: the Free Mobile 50 GB package at € 8.99 / month with “price guaranteed for life”

Free Mobile is doing an unusual promotion on the Veepee site. The operator offers a 50 GB non-binding plan at € 8.99 / month with “Guaranteed price for life” (excluding communications outside the bundle). Free Mobile was until now the last to resist the promotional tariffs valid even after one year.

On its site, the operator markets an 80 GB intermediate package at € 9.99 / month for one year which then automatically turns into a 150 GB offer at € 19.99 / month. A good method to increase the average revenue per subscriber… when the subscriber stays after 12 months.





The new “special series” on Veepee therefore remains at € 8.99 / month after one year. From here to believe that this promotional rate is really valid ” for life “, you have to be very careful. SFR RED had used this formulation for certain promotions, which did not prevent it from subsequently increasing the price of these. Let us say that it is necessary rather to count on several years of validity of the promotional tariff, until the day when the operator decides to increase its income.

This “special series” Free Mobile 50 GB also includes 5 GB in Europe / DOM, unlimited calls / SMS / MMS and the Free Ligue 1 service. The SIM card costs 10 € and there is no 5G, we navigate only in 4G. The offer is valid until September 16 at 6 a.m. It is not available for those who have already benefited from a promotional offer on Veepee during the last 13 months and who have canceled their line in the 30 days preceding the subscription.

At the moment, B & You and SFR RED offer 80 GB for € 10 / month and Sosh 60 GB for € 13.99 / month.