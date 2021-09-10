Promotion on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K UHD 100Hz Smart TV for Samsung Days

Fnac has just launched the Samsung Days, a promotional period for Samsung Smart TVs. It’s a great opportunity to get your hands on a Smart TV that has everything you need for gaming!

Samsung Days: the Samsung QN95 Neo QLED 4K UHD 100Hz down

Fnac has launched an offer focused on Smart TVs from Samsung, you will find many ranges, in all price ranges. With TVs ranging from under 55 inches to over 75! All with offers on different models.

Take advantage of Samsung Days promotions at Fnac

Up to € 500 reimbursed on a selection of Samsung TVs and sound bars at Fnac

But we recognized one in particular that particularly caught our eye, it is the Neo QLED QN95A. The latter has all the characteristics of the Smart TV which will shine from a pure image point of view as well as gaming!

Usually offered at around € 2,200, it is now possible to obtain it for less than € 1,800 thanks to the‘refund offer offered by Samsung. In addition, the sound bar Q60T is offered with the purchase of a Samsung QN95A Smart TV.

Indeed, we find a refresh rate of 100/120 Hz, as well as HMDI 2.1 connectivity. Which is great for playing with the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X! And with QLED quality, there is no risk of screen burn-out.





Of course, next to that, there is a panel that offers 4K resolution with Quantum Mini LED technology. The latter makes it possible to gain in precision and detail on all the images. And this is also beneficial with the colorimetry which is more authentic.

This is supported by the Neo Quantum Processor 4K. The latter relies on artificial intelligence and deep learning to rework the images, both in terms of details, contrast and colors to offer a unique and authentic immersion in your programs.

Quantum HDR 2000 technology is no stranger to this phenomenon by offering in-depth work on dark and bright points in order to obtain photorealistic contrasts.

This Smart TV is offered for less than 2000 €, but you can still lower the price with the‘refund offer (ODR) offered by Samsung. And in addition, the sound bar Q60T is offered with the purchase of this television. To do this, simply add it to your basket to benefit from the offer. A good way to save money!

Base price: 2199 €

Samsung Days: 1999 €

Samsung Days + refund offer: 1799 €

The specifications of the Samsung QN95 Neo QLED 4K UHD

This Smart TV is equipped with a QLED panel equipped with Quantum Mini LED technology with a resolution of 3840 pixels by 2160 (4K UHD).

With this, we can count on the refresh rate of 100 Hz / 120 Hz to offer a beautiful fluidity to your games on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, add to that a connection including HDMI 2.1 ports, and you get a thoughtful television. for gaming!