PSG Foot – Kylian Mbappé in punchline mode on PSG-OM!

Last season, OM achieved what amounts to a feat by beating PSG at the Parc des Princes in the great classic of Ligue 1.

It had been many years since Olympique de Marseille had failed to beat Paris in Ligue 1, whether at the Parc des Princes or the Orange Vélodrome. Thanks to Florian Thauvin’s goal, the curse was broken last year by the Olympians, led at the time by André Villas-Boas. And if this defeat took a long time to be digested on the side of Paris, Kylian Mbappé believes for his part that the victory of OM in the Classico is not necessarily a bad thing. Indeed, in the documentary “PSG Ô City of Light, 50 years of legend” from Amazon Prime, the striker of the France Team released a sentence that will not fail to react.





PSG beaten by OM, Mbappé sees positive

“It had become a routine. Like: they come and we beat them. This rivalry has taken on a boost and that’s good ” Kylian Mbappé confided in comments relayed by Le Parisien, whose journalists had the opportunity to watch exclusively the three 50-minute episodes. This season again, the rivalry between PSG and OM promises spectacle and electricity, especially with the trip from Paris to the Vélodrome next October. A match eagerly awaited by Olympian supporters, imbued with Argentine grinta and many of whom were big fans of Lionel Messi before his signing at Paris SG. Obviously, the reception of La Pulga, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé is a major moment of the season for Olympian supporters. This is also the case for their coach Jorge Sampaoli, who has not yet had the opportunity to face Paris Saint-Germain since taking charge of Olympique de Marseille.