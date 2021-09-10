PSG joins forces with a cryptocurrency platform

The capital club announced Friday that it has entered into a partnership that will earn it between 25 and 30 million euros over the next three seasons.

Paris Saint-Germain and the cryptocurrency platform crypto.com announced on Friday a partnership contract that should bring the French club between 25 and 30 million euros over three years, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A month after the arrival of Lionel Messi, PSG begins to perceive the global impact of the superstar, which helps him to develop his brand … and to drive up prices. The signing of the Argentine made “more than double” the price mentioned at the start of negotiations between the club and crypto.com, according to a connoisseur of the matter.

Paris Saint-Germain names https://t.co/XH7CtgHqW8 as the club’s first official cryptocurrency platform partner. Welcome @Cryptocom ! – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) September 9, 2021

This sponsorship allows Parisians to strengthen their presence in the blockchain sector, this technology which makes it possible to keep track of the exchanges carried out between its users, and which must act as a guarantee of trust. Sector that they have already invested with virtual objects “NFT” and “PSG Fan Tokens”, these digital tokens which have a cash value and offer special rights to their holders. Many “tokens” (non-fungible tokens, non-fungible tokens, therefore exclusive, editor’s note) were also handed over to Messi at the time of his signing.





Blockchain technology, used for cryptocurrencies and NFTs, is increasingly appealing to sports players. The crypto.com platform, which allows the exchange of cryptocurrencies and which claims more than 10 million users, has already signed partnerships with Formula 1 and the Italian football championship, Serie A. In France, it expects the ‘approval from the Financial Markets Authority (AMF).