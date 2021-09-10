PSG joins forces with a cryptocurrency platform

PSG and the cryptocurrency platform crypto.com announced on Friday a partnership contract that should bring the French club between 25 and 30 million euros over three years, according to a source familiar with the matter. A month after the arrival of Lionel Messi, PSG begins to perceive the global impact of the superstar, which helps him to develop his brand … and to drive up prices.

The signing of the Argentine made “more than double“the price mentioned at the start of negotiations between the club and crypto.com, according to a connoisseur of the file. This sponsorship allows Parisians to strengthen their presence in this sector of the blockchain that they have already invested with virtual objects” NFT ” and the “$ PSG Fan Tokens.” Many “tokens” (non-fungible tokens, non-fungible tokens, therefore exclusive, note) were given to Lionel Messi at the time of his signature.

Blockchain technology, used for cryptocurrencies and NFTs, is increasingly appealing to sports players. The crypto.com platform, which allows the exchange of cryptocurrencies and which claims more than 10 million users, has already signed partnerships with Formula 1 and the Serie A Championship. In France, it awaits the approval of the ‘Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

