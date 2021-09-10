PSG offers a new sponsor, boosted by Messi

A sponsorship contract has been signed by PSG with Crypto.com, one of the leaders in the cryptocurrency sector. According to L’Équipe, the agreement, boosted by the arrival of Messi, will bring in between 25 and 30 million euros.

It would be a contract worth 25 to 30 million euros. Paris Saint-Germain has entered into a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com. The partnership was formalized on Thursday in a Press release. According to The team, PSG took advantage of the arrival of Lionel Messi to boost this contract, whose negotiations had started before the signing of the Argentine superstar.

“We are delighted to welcome Crypto.com to the family of Paris Saint-Germain partners, commented Marc Armstrong, club director of partnerships. We share the same passion for innovation and the same ambition to achieve the most. high level”.





“Crypto.com will become the official partner of the Parisian club’s cryptocurrency platform and the partnership will also include the circulation of non-fungible tokens,” said the financial company, which claims 10 million users worldwide and arises as one of the leaders in this constantly growing sector. It is also indicated that part of the sponsorship fees would be paid with the CRO cryptocurrency, specific to the company.

Cryptocurrency used to sign Messi

Recently, Crypto.com has specifically targeted the world of sports. The company founded in 2016 by Kris Marszalek has partnered with the UFC, Formula 1, Serie A and a North American NHL hockey team in recent weeks.

Paris Saint-Germain had already a foothold in the cryptocurrency world, with its “fans tokens” issued by the Socios.com site. Shortly after the signing of Lionel Messi, the club revealed that they had integrated cryptocurrency into the deal signed with the six-fold Golden Ball.