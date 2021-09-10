PSG-OM were too easy for Parisians according to Kylian Mbappé

A new documentary produced by Amazon Prime Video is released this Friday. After having followed Manchester City and Tottenham, it is the turn of Paris Saint-Germain to have the right to his, entitled ” PSG Ô City of Light, 50 years of legend “We discover for example, from behind the scenes, the change of coach between Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino, all accompanied by testimonials from players past by the club or current, as indicated. RMC.

Kylian Mbappé speaks in this documentary and gives his opinion on the level of PSG-OM, which for him had become ” a routine. Like, they come and we beat them. This rivalry has taken a boost and that’s good “, did he declare. As a boost, he refers to Marseille’s victory at the Parc des Princes last season (1-0). As for Ander Herrera, he recognizes that these meetings are separate: ” clearly, we see that for Paris, winning a match against OM, like winning the Champions Trophy in Lens (January 13), is not something normal. It’s different from the rest. It was fantastic to have beaten Barcelona last year. But to beat Marseille, it’s over. “



