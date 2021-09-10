PSG press review: Navas / Donnarumma, Ramos, Mbappé …

Seen and read about the PSG this Friday, September 10 in the French press: the relapse of Sergio Ramos, the competition Keylor Navas / Gianluigi Donnarumma, a new partnership for the Rouge & Bleu, the state of form of Kylian Mbappé, the documentary ofAmazon and the training center in Poissy.

The team comes back on competition for the goalkeeper position between Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper could take advantage of his teammate’s late return with the selection to know his first tenure against Clermont. A trend that has been confirmed in recent hours within the Parisian staff. For his part, Mauricio Pochettino has still not decided on the identity of the titular goalkeeper, “In any case he did not reveal anything publicly, nor announced anything to the interested parties, maintaining a kind of suspense that does not concern Donnarumma too much, but that Navas moderately appreciates. “ Also according to the sports daily, Keylor Navas would have seen the recruitment of the goalkeeper of the Nazionale like a “Lack of respect after the season he had done with PSG. “ And since the resumption of Rouge & Bleu in July, Costa Rican “Lets himself go at a few moments of tension with the staff. “ Conversely, Gianluigi Donnarumma “Displays a daily smile, happy with his new Parisian life despite his status as an understudy. “ At first, the 22-year-old goalkeeper knew he was not leaving in the shoes of a starter. A one-year loan (without a purchase option) had been mentioned in particular, but the European champion “Had preferred to stay in Paris, even if it means seeing his playing time reduced. “ Another goalkeeper not satisfied with his situation: Sergio Rico. Third (or even fourth) in the hierarchy of goalkeepers, spanish “Endures less and less his condition (…) and does not even appear on the match sheets, which annoys him. “ He would also have expressed his dissatisfaction “With virulence” with the PSG staff.

The team also evokes the physical state of Sergio Ramos. Absent from the field since his signing at PSG last July, the 35-year-old center-back “Is still injured in a calf and returned to the infirmary this week. “ Bad news for the Rouge & Bleu who had scheduled a presence of their player in the group just after the international break. But finally, “He will not be in the group on Saturday, nor probably in that of the Champions League in Bruges. “ Already injured with Real Madrid last season, the Parisian staff did not want to take any risks. Despite this precaution, the Spaniard injured his calf, “An injury to this part of the leg can be tricky to thwart and it is quite common for a player to have problems in both calves, due to the phenomenon of compensation. “ From now on, it remains to be seen when Sergio Ramos will return to the field and his best level, “Questions to which few people seem to have answers today. “

Injured in the shoulder during the victory against Stade Brestois (4-2) on August 20, Mauro icardi trained normally at Camp des Loges and “Could appear in the group for Clermont” and even “To run for a place of holder. “ For his part, Kylian Mbappé has resumed the race and could also be selected by Mauricio Pochettino. In any case, the player “Really want to play” but no risk will be taken by the Parisian staff. While he applied for a possible starting position against the promoted, Ismaël Gharbi injured himself. For their part, the South Americans who evolved with their selection that night “Will return to France at best only at the end of the afternoon this Friday. “ At last, Marco Verratti – embarrassed at the knee – trained separately.





Possible XI of PSG against Clermont according to The team : Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Kehrer, Mendes – Danilo, Gueye, Herrera, Wijnaldum – Draxler, Icardi (or Noireau-Dauriat)

The team comes back on the new PSG partnership: Crypto.com. The world leader in cryptocurrency has initialed a three-year contract with the capital club, which should receive between 25 and 30M €, bonus included, over the term of the lease. This new partner is seen as one of the first effects of the arrival of Lionel Messi, part of his remuneration is made in cryptocurrency. An important partner for the Rouge & Bleu car “This is the biggest amount for a brand that does not appear on the team’s training and match kits. “ Already present in other sports (Formula 1 and American football), Crypto.com “Will market the $ PSG Fans Token (tokens) of cryptocurrency. “

In today’s edition, The Parisian, interviewed the new recruit of PSG, Nuno Mendes. Asked about his profile, the Portuguese international believes he has “similarities” with Achraf Hakimi for his offensive and fast side. On the team composition that would suit him best, the player admits that with three central he has “more freedom to attack” and can therefore “climb more” because when he returns to defend having “three defenders behind, that makes it easier.” ” He also explains that playing with Lionel Messi “is a dream “For him and gives the reasons why he joined the Rouge & Bleu:” If I signed in Paris, it is also because there are great players. What I want is to win a lot of titles, that’s what I’m here for. “ Unsurprisingly, the left side considers the attack of the capital club as “the best in the world, with three great players” while recalling that “the substitutes are very strong too”.

The Parisian make a point on the form of the Parisian group before the reception of the Clermont Foot cth Saturday (5 p.m. on Prime Video). Victim of calf pain during the rally of the Blues, Kylian Mbappé has “Touched up the ball yesterday and the last signals sent are positive. “ However, his place in the squad is not yet acquired and he could be preserved for the Champions League game against Club Brugge. Present at Camp des Loges since the start of the week, the Parisian captain, Marquinhos, participated normally in training “And should be able to hold its place. “ Back from selection, Idrissa Gueye, Abdou Diallo, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi were entitled to a light session. Regarding unavailable players, Sergio ramos “Is still not ready ”, just like Marco Verratti.

The regional daily also reveals a few moments from the documentaryAmazon on season 2 of ‘PSG Ô Ville Lumière, 50 years of legend’ airing in three 50-minute episodes starting today on Amazon prime. This episode number 2 narrates “The thread of the 2020-2021 season, interspersed with a look back at the history of the club since its creation in 1970.” Some elders like Pedro Miguel Pauleta or Zlatan Ibrahimovic are notably present in this documentary. The sports director of PSG, Leonardo, spoke about the final result. “I always have a little modesty about what happens in the locker room or in meetings. Sometimes I have trouble with that but I admit that it is also good to see these emotions thus captured. I am happy with the result. This end product gives a lot of pleasure. And this film is important because it fits into the roots of the club. This is what we want to show. That this club, born only 50 years ago, is more cosmopolitan than others. “

It is also about the future PSG training center which will open in Poissy in the summer of 2023. Estimated between 250 and 300M €, this new center of 74 hectares “Will allow PSG Qatar to further assert its place as a juggernaut on the football planet”, report LP. The rest of the project will now take place in two phases. First, this 2021-2022 season “Will be marked by construction of the professional building, with 43 4-5 star rooms, to which will gradually be added four heated hybrid pitches, out of the 17 planned for the entire site and from December, the four training buildings will in turn come out of the ground . “ In addition, certain developments will follow the seasonal rhythm, such as the planting of trees. Regarding the covered land project, “He was finally abandoned during the various confinements. “ For the other sections of PSG (handball, judo), they will have to wait until 2024 before joining this new establishment, “Ditto for the stadium with 3,000 seats (adjustable to 5,000) which must emerge from the ground in the western part of the campus. “