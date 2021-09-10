PSG, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona

More

    Rumors around the future of Kylian Mbappé (PSG, 22) have cooled. Very insistent there are still ten days, they faded as soon as the summer transfer window closed even if they are still far from being buried. It must be said that his future seems linked to that of Erling Haaland (21).

    The name of the Borussia Dortmund striker has resurfaced constantly for several days with a destination that stands out: Spain. While Real Madrid seemed in pole position, FC Barcelona would be far from having said its last word. “If Haaland has the opportunity to come to La Liga, he will go to Barça,” Cristobal Soria said last night on El Chiringuito. “Haaland is closer to Barça,” confirmed Jota Jordi, who trusts relations with Mino Raiola to place his colt in Catalonia.

    “It will go where Raiola wants to put it, we have already seen this several times in the past,” he trumpeted. Pipi Estrada came to give credit to the Real Madrid option: “Florentino Pérez wants to set up a Benzema-Mbappé-Haaland trident. “The latest revelation about Haaland came from Josep Pedrerol:” Last season, it was impossible for him to sign for Real Madrid, they asked for 250 million euros! “

