Puel makes an important revelation about Ramirez!

The only summer recruit of ASSE, Juan Ignacio Ramirez has already made its mark at L’Étrat and Claude Puel expected no less. Moreover, the coach of the Saint-Etienne club delivered on the underside of the arrival of the Uruguayan striker.

ASSE has a purchase option for Ramirez

In search of a center-forward for several months, AS Saint-Étienne managed this summer to afford the services of Juan Ignacio Ramirez. The 24-year-old Uruguay international arrived in Forez on a one-season loan from Liverpool FC to Montevideo. While some people have questioned whether the agreement between ASSE leaders and their Uruguayan counterparts included a buyout option, Claude Puel took stock of this issue. Invited this morning on France Blue Saint-Étienne Loire, the coach of the Greens assured that the Loire club does have a purchase option and is a priority at the end of the season.

“It’s the first time he’s left his country, that he’s traveling. I already hope that he will quickly acclimatize and also adapt to this change in football, there is more density, less space at home. We have a purchase option, a possibility to exercise that purchase option. We would therefore be a priority, but everything will depend at that time on the finances of the club “, said Puel who already seems to want to launch his new number 9.





Juan Ignacio Ramirez fit against Montpellier?

A week after his arrival in France, Juan Ignacio Ramirez could already make his debut in the jersey of AS Saint-Étienne. Indeed, Claude Puel ensures that his new striker is qualified for Sunday’s match against Montpellier HSC, at the Stade de la Mosson at 1 p.m. It is therefore likely that he will play his first minutes in Ligue 1 in two days. “He is qualified so he is likely to be on the lawn Sunday in Montpellier”, launches the technician of the Greens before drawing the portrait of Ramirez.

“He’s a player who is interesting because he is a true axial striker, who stays in the box, who is always at the point of fall and who has good gestures in front of the goal. He’s an intelligent player who places well, moves well. It is not a great dribbler nor a player who collides on the other hand. But when a ball is dragging, he has the necessary composure in front of the goal, ”he explains. The supporters can’t wait!