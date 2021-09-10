Rainbow Six Extraction: A Prothean attacks the operators

Rainbow Six Extraction aims to introduce fans of the license to a whole new PvE experience. The game showed itself a little more during the PlayStation Showcase.

During the PlayStation Showcase last night, we saw images of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction run on PlayStation 5. From a technical point of view, we had the expected confirmations: the game will run in 4K60FPS on PS5, with a full HDR support. On Sony’s new console, we are promised a smooth gaming experience and minimum loading times between each incursion thanks to the SSD of the console. The controls will also be optimized for the PS5, with the support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The new trailer shown at the PlayStation Showcase didn’t teach us a lot of new things, but above all was an opportunity to discover the Protheans. Indeed, at the end of the video we can see a parasitized version of what appears to be Sledge jumping and delivering a big electrified blow to the ground. We knew that alien parasites, the Archeans, were responsible for infecting the world of R6 Extraction, and Protheans are precisely parasitized versions of operators that you know.

On the game system and story side, Rainbow Six Extraction takes place after Ash, leader of Team Rainbow, brings together Rainbow Six agents to form the Rainbow Exogenous Analysis and Containment Team, or REACT. Together they will have to get to New-York, San-Francisco, Alaska and New Mexico. It is in these regions that the Archeans took control, in the United States. REACT agents will have to go there, retrieve information and extract themselves from the area. In each region, three cards will follow each other with dynamic objectives fill. You will have the choice as you progress to extract your squad and recover the rewards accumulated so far, or continue to gain more at the risk of losing everything. If you fail to extract an agent, he will be missing (Missing in Action), and unusable in game until you have successfully completed a rescue mission. After a while, even if you didn’t save him you will get your agent back, but he may have lost all progress. Finally, another game mode called Maelstrom Protocol will offer you a classified, difficult challenge, rewarding the best players in end-game content in perpetual evolution with the seasons.





Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction will therefore offer several game modes, on twelve new cards. Discover more 90 weapons, REACT equipment and technologies, which will strengthen the inventory of your agents among the eighteen agents Rainbow Six available. You will face thirteen different types of Archeans. Free content will be regularly added to the game, and seasons will come to renew the content already present and to come.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction is slated for release in January 2022 on PC, Xbox Series and One, Stadia and obviously on PS5 and PS4. This PlayStation Showcase was also the opportunity to confirm that the PS4 and PS5 versions of Rainbow Six Extraction will support cross-play.