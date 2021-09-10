Raivavae’s elected officials have fun

Tahiti, September 8, 2021 – Recruitment of the mayor’s companion, company car at more than 7 million XPF, mission expenses multiplied by six in five years … In its latest report, the territorial chamber of accounts highlights certain freedoms taken by elected officials of the Australes municipality.

The territorial chamber of accounts published on Wednesday its latest report on the management of the small town of Raivavae in the Austral Islands, made up of the three associated municipalities Anatonu, RairuaMahanatoa and Vaiuru for a total of 937 inhabitants. Aware of “Difficulties that can weigh on this type of communities far from Tahiti”, the financial jurisdiction announces in the preamble to have “limit” its recommendations and explains that its action must above all be analyzed as “Help to improve the management of the municipality”. Which did not exempt the chamber from pointing several “Difficulties” and certain largesse taken by elected officials in the functioning of the municipality.

Recruitment sometimes absent, sometimes opaque

A real priority among the recommendations of the report, the recruitment of a “secretary general” for the town hall is an absolute prerequisite. The city council had planned this job creation in category B in 2015, but the post has remained vacant since. “Consequently, the municipality not having created sufficient conditions to have sufficient supervision, its administrative management was incomplete on aspects which were nevertheless essential”, writes the jurisdiction.

However, the town did indeed recruit. But with certain rather opaque operations carried out by the old tāvana, Joachim Tevaatua. In 2019, following a call for applications for a category D trainee civil servant post, the tāvana appointed a candidate who was not the best ranked by the recruitment jury. Seized by the legality control services of the high commission, the tāvana ended up withdrawing its appointment decree. But to better re-appoint the same candidate a few days later. New courier from the high commission. No answer this time …

The second operation is even more disturbing. Also in 2019, the municipality recruited, still as a trainee civil servant, the tāvana’s own partner. As the mayor himself could not sit among the three members of the selection panel due to an obvious conflict of interest, it was the trainee civil servant mentioned above who replaced the tāvana at short notice on the very day of his appointment! “Calling on a trainee civil servant to take part in a sensitive operation such as recruitment is not acceptable with regard to the elementary rules of good management”, tackle the room.

Company car and mission expenses

More generally, the chamber recommends that the municipality involve the municipal council more in the reforms, feed its debates with technical and financial analyzes and be more vigilant in the preparation of budget documents. Financially, the situation of the municipality is judged “Weakened”, with insufficient savings to carry out the projects. With relatively little room for maneuver on the revenue of its budget, the chamber considers that Raivavae must manage more “Rigorously” his expenses. And on this point, two details of the report on the use of public funds of the municipality by its elected officials appear quite shocking.

First, in 2019 the municipality acquired a company car for the former mayor, Joachim Tevaatua, for an amount of “7.14 million Fcfp”. A sum which “Appears disproportionate in relation to the configuration of the island’s road network and the use that an elected official can make of it in his daily functions”, judge the chamber. In addition, with a fleet of dilapidated service vehicles, the court considers that it “Would have been better management to distribute the financial envelope of 7 million XPF between two or three more suitable vehicles in order to be able to renew part of the municipal fleet”.

Second, the chamber dwells on the “Mission expenses” elected representatives outside Polynesia in recent years. Between participation in the congress of the association of mayors of France in Paris and travel to Mayotte, Guadeloupe and Guyana for the annual congresses of the association of overseas municipalities and communities, expenses were “Multiplied by six between 2014 and 2019”. Raivavae, whose municipal council is made up of 15 elected officials, notably sent 6 elected officials to Guadeloupe and 5 to Paris in 2017, then another 6 elected to Paris in 2018 … “Even if these are events that relate to municipal affairs, the former mayor was not able in most cases to indicate a link, even indirect, between these international trips and the projects worn by the municipality ”, notes the territorial chamber of accounts.

