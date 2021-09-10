Razer Basilisk V3: a cheaper and brighter gaming mouse

2

In this fall of 2021, Razer has just unveiled the Basilisk V3, its gaming mouse that replaces the excellent V2 by providing some aesthetic improvements, but not only.

The Basilisk V2 is a very good mouse that convinced us with its comfortable grip, its refined design and the precision of its optical sensor. In 2021, Razer offers a revisited version with the Basilisk 3e of the name (V3) which intends to make some improvements. In fact, the manufacturer takes the main lines that made the success of V2 and developments are ultimately timid. Recommended article: Ergonomics and the optical sensor do not change in this vintage. The element that strikes the most at first glance is the presence of a line of RGB LEDs at the base of the mouse which brings the number of adjustable zones to 11 in total. Personalization is to be done as usual in the Synapse software.

The new Basilisk has more RGB zones. © Razer



The dial is also improved with a new scrolling mode that is added to the classic notched or free modes. The “smart-reel mode” is activated in Synapse to allow automatic scrolling of the wheel: notched in normal times, but completely free as soon as it is rolled quickly. This technology already present on some mice from competitor Logitech is very practical. By the way, the “sniper” button which reduces the sensitivity of the mouse in the middle of the game is no longer removable. This sensitivity is also now adjustable up to a maximum of 26,000 DPI against 20,000 “only” previously (an evolution of which the interest remains very limited).

The sniper button is no longer removable. © Razer