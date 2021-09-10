recalcitrant caregivers demonstrate in front of the ARS

It is the shepherd’s response to the shepherdess. The ARS (regional health agency) sent a salvo of letters to the liberals to remind them of the vaccination obligation that affects them, under the law of August 5, and to tell them that they will no longer have the right to ‘exercise without a vaccine. Hospital workers and employees of the Diaconate have received the same type of mail from their management: after September 15, they will be suspended without pay if they have not started their vaccination course. Nearly 200 liberals and hospital workers from Haut-Rhin, all opposed to this compulsory vaccination, therefore converged on Thursday afternoon at the departmental branch of the ARS in Colmar, as much to meet and reassure themselves as to express their anger.

Their fight is going “hard” as the fateful date draws near. “At work and in society in general, we are made to understand that we no longer want us because we are not vaccinated. It’s violent ! There are times when we are very low, morally “, testifies Guillaume Raimondi, delegate of the departmental health union of the CGT. Some have taken sick leave, “for the first time in twenty years”, and feel guilty. Others, as a couple, wonder how to run their household with “two less wages”.

Sanctions and fines

On the Liberal side, the law of August 5 promises fifth category fines to those who continue to exercise without being vaccinated after October 15, the deadline for completing their vaccination schedule (two doses). In the event of repeated breaches (three times in thirty days), this can go up to one year of imprisonment and a € 9,000 fine. In its letter, the ARS specifies that the orders (of doctors, nurses) can be alerted, opening the way to disciplinary sanctions which can go as far as radiation. “We are ordered to fall into line or to stop working”, sums up a doctor from Munster: he decided to file his plate on September 15.





Legal fight

The atmosphere is heavy but the response is organized on the legal level. “The caregivers are not going to let it go. Some will stop on September 15 and drop their license plate. But others will fight to continue to practice and have taken legal action, ”testifies a liberal nurse from the Potassic Basin. The names of lawyers are exchanged: some entrust their case to Reims, others to Mulhouse, where Mr.e Chamy expects “a few hundred caregivers files from all over the Grand Est”. Plunging into such a legal breach or such missing decree, the lawyers promise to introduce summary proceedings (emergency procedure) in the courts closest to the place of practice of caregivers.

Controlled by the ARS

In search of answers on the concrete application of the law, the delegation of caregivers, received around 4 p.m. by a representative of the ARS of the Grand Est, returned empty-handed. “We don’t know any more,” concluded, disappointed, a liberal nurse from the Thann region. “We wanted to know if we were going to continue to be paid by Health Insurance, we asked if they had thought about the continuity of care for our patients but in concrete terms, we did not get an answer. All we have been told is that there will be checks. »Checks carried out by the ARS for the Liberals and by the employer for the employees.