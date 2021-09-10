Regular consumption of avocados would reduce abdominal fat in women

Rich in fiber and vitamins, avocado has many health benefits, which is why this fruit is recommended in many diets. In addition, despite its high calorie content, it is believed to aid in weight loss by acting as a natural appetite suppressant. A new American study today adds a new element to the list of its benefits: the consumption of avocado would better distribute abdominal fat in women.

In the abdomen, there are two types of fat: the fat that accumulates just under the skin, called “subcutaneous fat” and the fat that accumulates deeper in the abdomen, called “visceral fat”. which as its name suggests, surrounds the internal organs. However, people with a high rate of visceral fat are more prone to diabetes than the rest of the population.

A group of researchers, led by Naiman Khan, professor of kinesiology and community health at the University of Illinois, wanted to verify whether it was possible to act on the distribution of fat in an individual by integrating the avocado in his daily diet. More than a hundred adults, with a BMI of 25 (which corresponds to being overweight), participated in this experiment. The results were published in The Journal of Nutrition.

A proven advantage, but essentially feminine

” The goal was not weight loss Khan said. This study aimed to assess the effects of avocado consumption on abdominal adiposity, but also on insulin resistance and glucose tolerance. The 105 participants (aged 25 to 45, 61% of whom were women) were divided into two groups: for 53 of them, a fresh avocado was incorporated into their daily meals; the 52 people in the control group received meals of the same caloric value, but without any lawyer.

At the end of the experiment, which lasted 12 weeks, the researchers assessed the amount of visceral adipose tissue (TVA), subcutaneous abdominal adipose tissue (SAAT), as well as the TVA / SAAT ratio for each of the participants. They found that the control group had the greatest reduction in SAAT and an increase in the VAT / SAAT ratio. The group that included avocados in their diet showed a greater reduction in VAT and the VAT / SAAT ratio. Avocado consumption, on the other hand, had no impact on glucose tolerance.

Interestingly, these results mainly concern women (-33 g of VAT loss on average, compared to +1.6 g for women in the control group). In men, the researchers found no significant differences between the groups, both in changes in abdominal fatness and in blood sugar results. ” Learning that the benefits were only evident in women tells us a little more about the potential role of gender in responses to dietary interventions. “Said Professor Khan in a statement.





Avocado is a fruit rich in dietary fiber and monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), two nutrients beneficial for metabolic health. However, it has already been proven that diets high in fiber and MUFA have the potential to reduce obesity and the risk of type 2 diabetes. At the same time, several previous studies have shown that avocado consumers are less inclined to weight gain and have lower abdominal obesity than the rest of the population.

Visceral abdominal fat in the sights

The epidemic of high overweight and obesity presents a major public health challenge. The World Health Organization notes that the prevalence of obesity has almost tripled globally since 1975: in 2016, 39% of adults aged 18 and over were overweight and 13% were obese; similarly, over 340 million children and adolescents aged 5 to 19 were overweight or obese.

Abdominal obesity, in particular, affects one in three adults today. And visceral fat tissue is found to be more closely associated with obesity-related metabolic diseases than subcutaneous abdominal fat. Diets implemented to lose weight are generally effective in reducing VAT, and therefore the risk of type 2 diabetes; but in practice, these diets are often difficult for most people to follow, not to mention that it is just as difficult to maintain the lost weight.

This is why another approach, based on a dietary intervention that does not rely on a low calorie diet and weight loss, could be particularly beneficial for overweight people. The researchers said they now hope to conduct a follow-up study, to examine additional markers of gut health and physical health, and thus get a more complete picture of the metabolic effects of avocado consumption. In particular, they would like to determine whether the difference remains between the two sexes over time.

” By pushing our research further, we will be able to get a clearer idea of ​​the types of people who would benefit the most from incorporating avocados into their diets and provide valuable data for healthcare advisors. Concludes Richard Mackenzie, professor of human metabolism at the University of Roehampton in London and co-author of the study.

Source: The Journal of Nutrition, N. Khan et al.