Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City: blood will flow in the reboot film, deemed particularly violent

At the moment, we can’t really say that the potential of the Resident Evil saga has been fully exploited in cinema. There has been a series with Mila Jovovich (that many would like to forget) and several CGI adaptations … but the rare pearl has not yet appeared. What if that changes with Welcome to Raccoon City?

If Netflix and Capcom have been buddies for some time with the production of the animated series Infinite Darkness, franchise resident Evil will soon be the subject of a live-action feature film intended for the cinema. It will be a total reboot – no relation to the films of WS Anderson, therefore – which will adapt the story of the first two episodes. At the head of the project, Johannes Robert (47 Meters Down), who seems determined to offer a true brand experience.

an R-rated movie

We will therefore find some emblematic places of Raccoon City such as the Manoir Spencer and its surroundings, the whole doubled … of real horror and certain violence. It is in any case this spring of the MPAA (the Motion Picture Association of America) which saw fit to classify the film “R”, ie prohibited to unaccompanied persons under the age of 17. The organization is moving forward in its report an importance violence, gore and foul language.





If the R-Rated mention obviously does not guarantee the quality of the film, it testifies on the other hand to the will of the director to establish an atmosphere and a rendering close to the original survival-horror. We keep our fingers crossed that it is not a cold shower and we meet you on November 24 in cinemas.