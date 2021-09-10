REVIEW PlayStation Showcase: big explosive and enticing games coming to PS5

September 9, 2021, at 10:00 p.m. sharp, Sony Interactive Entertainment has embarked on a live to present upcoming productions on PS5, PS4, but also PC. The Japanese firm has been able to thrill the players by showing, for the very first time, gameplay of God of War Ragnarök, which is entitled to an official title in passing. In addition, we learn that a second episode of Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development, Venom will be part of the party! In addition, be aware thatInsomniac Games is also in the process of designing a game focusing on Logan, Marvel’s Wolverine.





Do you want more ? Several information, as well as a release date, Gran Turismo 7 were shared, a magnificent trailer of Forspoken is visible on the Web, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection was announced on PS5 and PC, Ghostwire: Tokyo was shown off in a trailer filled with gameplay, a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Republivs is in development, Project EVE will invite itself on PS5 and a new promotional video of Deathloop is available.

Finally, the spin off from Borderlands, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, has been dated, GTA V and GTA Online were carried over to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, an update was made on Alan Wake Remastered, Ubisoft communicated on Rainbow Six Extraction and the scenario of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was featured in a trailer.

What did you think of this direct? Have you been able to titillate some announcements?