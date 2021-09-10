Risks, safety device deployed … what we know about the fire at the Aubert & Duval ironwork plant in Pamiers

the essential

A chemical plant specializing in industrial ironwork caught fire this Friday morning September 10 in Pamiers (Ariège). The prefecture of the department calls on the population to stay at home. The city is cordoned off. La Dépêche du Midi takes stock.

The Aubert & Duval chemical plant, specialized in industrial ironwork and located in Pamiers (Ariège) is in the grip of a large-scale fire this Friday, September 10. La Dépêche du Midi takes stock of the situation.

What has happened ?

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday morning, September 10, a major fire broke out in the Aubert & Duval factory (specializing in industrial ironwork) in the city center of Pamiers, in Ariège.

According to our information, an acid tank would have ignited during the cleaning on this site which is not classified Seveso. The fire started in a workshop for the surface treatment of titanium parts. With regard to the chemicals that are sometimes handled, there is a fire risk known to the authorities. The alarm was sounded at least five times to signal the danger to the population.

What information do we have about the factory?

The Aubert & Duval factory, located in Pamiers, specializes in industrial ironwork. This is a particularly important site for the Ariège department since it is the department’s largest private employer. The company manufactures forged, stamped forgings in special steels, titanium alloys, and superalloys for the aeronautics and energy markets in particular. The site, which uses chemicals for its production, is not Seveso classified.

The headquarters of the Aubert & Duval company are located in Paris. The group has 3,500 employees in total: nearly a thousand workers are located on the Pamiers site. The firm is established in 7 cities in total in France.

What are the risks ?

What poses a problem for the authorities is the smoke which escapes from the industrial site. According to the Ariège prefecture, the cloud could be toxic. No injuries are to be deplored for the time being.





What system has been put in place?

This Friday morning, the prefecture activated a crisis unit and triggered a departmental operational center to coordinate relief operations. On site, significant resources were deployed: firefighters and police were deployed to the scene of the fire.

u26a0 ufe0f u26a0 ufe0f u26a0 ufe0f Fire at Aubert and Duval significant resources of the SDIS Put in place the prefect of the# Ariege has activated COD. As a precautionary measure, the population is invited to stay at home, and to avoid displacement so as not to hamper the action of the emergency services. – Prefect of Ariège (@ Prefet09) September 10, 2021

“The SDIS has engaged all the means available on the site,” said the prefecture of Ariège in a statement. The Foix police station sent reinforcements at the request of that of Pamiers: a patrol of 3 to 4 people. They will send more as needed. Their role: to facilitate emergency response, in particular by ensuring that the security perimeter is respected.

Regarding the population of Pamiers, “no evacuation measure of the city is currently envisaged”. The inhabitants who reside within a radius of 200 meters around the site are called upon to stay at home.

The population that resides 200 meters around the plant is confined.

DDM



“The rest of the population is invited to stop moving,” said the prefecture. Access to Pamiers is forbidden to traffic so as not to interfere with the action of the emergency services. “At the same time, several students are confined to their school. The Carmelite school has been evacuated. In the neighboring villages (as in Verniolle), several schools had to close their doors.