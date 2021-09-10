Ronaldo explains why he favors World Cup every two years

FIFA unveiled on Thursday its plan to host the World Cup and continental competitions every two years. The project initiated by Arsène Wenger, Director of Football Development, is notably supported by the legendary former Brazilian center-forward Ronaldo.

The big maneuvers have started at FIFA. A week after the highly commented interview with Arsène Wenger at L’Equipe in which the Director of Football Development announces the project of a World Cup every two years, the international body, through the voice of the former -manager of Arsenal, officially presented his plan this Thursday afternoon.

If this project of a World Cup and a continental competition every two years divides (UEFA is even considering a boycott), it is supported by some big names in football, starting with Ronaldo. Double winner of the World Cup with the Seleçao (1994, 2002), “Il Fenomeno”, 45 years old on September 22, gave his arguments.





“I’m sure Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo would say yes”

“It would be a huge advantage to have this new calendar,” said the former Barça and Inter striker, double Ballon d’Or in 1997 and 2002. Having the most important competition every two years would be really spectacular, really. Over a dinner with friends, colleagues and participants, we discussed the importance of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and the time that has passed since. We all miss this competition. The whole world stop to look. I am very optimistic about these changes, I have no doubt that this competition is still the most prestigious in the world. The current calendar was created almost 100 years ago. The world has totally changed. The speed of information flow, the new generation, everything pushes towards new models. “

And Ronaldo to dare to speak out for two of his main successors at the top of his sport: “If you ask Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo if they want to have more opportunities to win the World Cup, I’m sure they you would say yes. “