Roomba J7 +: a promising navigation system for the new iRobot vacuum cleaner

The Roomba J7 + completes iRobot’s range of robot vacuum cleaners. New features are obviously to be expected, but also a new Clean Base for the automatic drain.

iRobot makes its comeback with the Roomba J7 +. New robot vacuum cleaner from the American company, it is positioned just above the Roomba i7 +, but below the Roomba S9 + which remains the only model in its catalog to adopt a D-shape. ” a wider brush on the front of the device, thus better armed to clean in the corners. New for mapping and obstacle detection The Roomba J7 + therefore retains the round shape common to most iRobot robot vacuums, but is adorned with a new spun metal coating and a camera on the front, rather than above. Placed in this way and equipped with an ultra-wide-angle lens, it must both allow the Roomba J7 + to map the space and to identify the obstacles in its path to bypass them or even completely change the route. iRobot obviously evokes cables, but also … animal droppings.

The Roomba J7 + faces the most dangerous and delicate of obstacles according to iRobot. (© iRobot)

The argument is rather unexpected, but we can easily imagine what the encounter of a robot vacuum cleaner and droppings can give … iRobot has even gone so far as to set up, in the United States, a ‘exchange for any Roomba J7 + that would end up sucking some: POOP, for the Pet Owner Official Promise. This is to say if he is confident. So let’s hope that this detection will be as effective as promised. For now, even smartphone chargers that many robots should avoid continue to pose a problem, but iRobot indicates that it has notably integrated a new processor to accompany this PrecisionVision navigation system. It is both more powerful and made up of several computing units, one of which is dedicated to artificial intelligence. The company has also revised its mapping system with Imprint Smart Mapping, which notably opens the way to scalable maps: after each cleaning, the Roomba J7 + reviews the novelties encountered on its route to register them on the map. There is no need to prepare the whole house for the first cleaning. Rooms can be closed and opened afterwards, and the user is also asked about the obstacles encountered so that they too can be added to the map, if they are intended to stay.



Imprint Smart Mapping at work. (© iRobot)

The Imprint Smart Mapping also includes an estimate of the cleaning time at the start of the cycle. Despite these new navigation tools, note that the Roomba J7 + remains programmed to abut against the walls in order to “verify” that it is not a curtain for example. It should therefore be able to pass underneath, when many other models avoid them, at the risk of not picking up all the dirt in the area. Old models are not forgotten All of these new features are part of the new version of the iRobot Genius 3.0 system, which also makes it possible to schedule cleaning when the user leaves the house, thanks to the GPS position of his smartphone or even the “Quiet Drive”: the vacuum cleaner can move without vacuuming to reach a specific area that it has been asked to clean. An update will be offered on all of iRobot’s connected robot vacuum cleaners, but some features may be excluded depending on the model and its equipment.

The new Clean Base was designed to fit under furniture … but it will still need to be tall enough. (© iRobot)