    Sarah Fraisou (The battle of the couples 3) remakes her chest, she reveals the result of her last cosmetic surgery

    We told you about it on melty, Sarah Fraisou from The Battle of Couples 3 has just undergone a brand new cosmetic surgery operation in Tunisia! The young woman who is currently broadcast in the episodes of The battle of couples 3 has announced that she will undergo a new breast augmentation, after having reduced her breast a few months ago. Since then, Sarah Fraisou has resumed her social networks and confided in her new physical transformation! The editorial staff of melty invites you to discover her new silhouette above with her redone chest …


    Sarah Fraisou reveals her new breasts
    Sarah Fraisou unveils her new breasts – Credit (s): Instagram sarahfraisou.paris

    In this video from her Snapchat story, we can see Sarah Fraisou with her new breast augmentation and her bandages. The candidate of The Villa of Broken Hearts 6 seems very satisfied with the result, specifying that she has re-increased her breasts but not too much either, in order to have “just enough”. Sarah Fraisou has never hidden that she regularly had cosmetic surgery, and she systematically shares her operations as well as the results to her subscribers! Also discover here this video of Sarah Fraisou and her impressive weight loss which continues to make Internet users react.


