Savings: Livret A, PEL, Life insurance … What you need to know before investing your money

The coronavirus crisis had multiple effects on the portfolio and purchasing power the French. By confinements, the closure of shops, partial unemployment or the inability to go on vacation for many, the health crisis has somewhat “frozen” the economy.

The situation led the French, for those who could, to put money aside. Leave your money in a checking account may be the easy way out. But she also comes back to seeing her money eaten away by inflation (around 1.9%), because these accounts do not yield anything, except for management fees.

To avoid this, savings solutions exist. We take stock.

CLASSIC SAVINGS

Traditional savings exist in two different forms. The first, and arguably the best known, is a form of cash. Bank savings accounts which allow deposit and withdraw money as you wish. These savings accounts have the advantage of being tax exempt.

How did the French save this year? According to the Banque de France, households have saved 267 billion euros since the first quarter of 2020, or 157 billion more than in previous years (without the Covid-19).

Regulated savings (all savings products for which the operating conditions are set by the public authorities) of households reached the figure of 814 billion euros, which represents 14% of the financial wealth of households.

A booklet

That is sure the most popular form of savings with the French. In 2021, 50 million people have one.

Open to everyone, the Livret A is capped at 22,950 euros. It only offers an interest rate of 0.5%, but it is risk-free for the money deposited into it.

This booklet should not, however, be discovered, under penalty of closure.

Sustainable and solidarity development booklet (LDDS)

The LDDS is a savings account that looks like the Livret A. It pays its owner up to 0.5% per year, for a ceiling of 12,000 euros and a floor (minimum sum) of 15 euros.

As for the Livret A, anybody can open an LDDS.

Young booklet

This booklet is, as the name suggests, reserved for young people between 12 and 25 years old. Its rate corresponds to that of the Livret A, at a minimum, but banks are authorized to increase it if they wish.

His minimum rate is therefore 0.5% also, but it is worth checking with your bank to maybe get a higher rate. His ceiling is set at 1,600 euros.

Popular savings book

The popular savings account is reserved for people who receive modest income. To open one, you have to justify a reference tax income (RFR) of less than 19,977 euros for a share of the family quotient (it is then necessary to add 5,334 euros per additional half-share).

The interest rate is currently fixed at 1%, more remunerative than a livret A, and it is exempt from income tax and social security contributions.

The limit of this booklet is limited to 7,700 euros.

Home savings account (CEL)

The purpose of this savings account is to constitute a contribution for a real estate purchase. With a ceiling of 15,300 euros, it allows to obtain a preferential rate on a mortgage. Its interest rate is currently set at 0.25% per year.

It is possible to draw from it at any time by making a transfer to your current account, via a bank branch.

Housing savings plan (PEL)

Intended for the purchase of real estate, this plan is remunerated up to 1%. The ELP ceiling is set at 61,200 euros.

If its conditions are more advantageous than the CEL, it is because it is not possible to go and help yourself at will. Except to break it, and thus lose the fixed interest rate.

Life insurance

Unlike the previous possibilities, this savings system is intended for the very long term. This is why he benefits from a higher rate of remuneration which can range from 2 to 5% according to the establishments and the risks chosen by its owner.

The money invested can therefore lead to larger gains, which can be used to supplement his retirement, or be bequeathed to his descendants after death.

Equity savings plan (PEA)

A PEA can be taken out with the Banque de France, a banking institution, a credit institution or an insurance company. Riskier than its predecessors in this list, it can also be more profitable.





It is a question here of placing its money so that it is invested in the stock market for the long term. Thus, its owner can receive dividends from his shares. After five years, these dividends are tax exempt. However, professionals recommend placing money that is not vital to its owners.

The ceiling for this plan is set at 150,000 euros.

SOLIDARITY SAVINGS

Solidarity savings allow you to invest your money while supporting environmental and social projects. The goal here is not to make a fortune, but to make it work while trying to push a cause.

More concretely, the money invested is invested in training, housing, entrepreneurship, ecology projects… Different products exist today.

France is ahead and it shows!

HISTORICAL figures in the 2020 Solidarity Finance Barometer:

💫 € 20.3 billion in solidarity savings (+ 33% since 2019!)

💫 € 3.8 million in donations to associations

Solidarity savings booklet

Similar to a lambda savings account, this one offers pay part or all of the interest received in exchange for a tax reduction which can amount to 25%, 50% or 75% depending on the chosen formula.

A way to benefit certain causes while perceiving a gain.

COLLECTIVE SAVINGS

Employee savings

Employee savings are reflected in the Company Savings Plan (PEE). It is a formula that can be implemented in any company with more than one person and which allows employees to take advantage of higher rates in exchange for blocking the sum for five years.

During this period, the employee can continue to pay money on it to take advantage of the interest rates, but above all, he can ask his company to pay his bonuses for profit-sharing, participation, time savings account, etc. All capital gains are tax exempt.

If the money is blocked for five years, it is still possible to pick it up in anticipation under certain conditions (marriage, birth, real estate purchase, etc.), but the employee then loses the interest he has accumulated.

The retirement savings plan (PER)

Accessible to everyone, this investment allows you to pay money all your life to recover the sum when he retired.

These payments are gradually invested in risky investments (when you are far from retirement) and less and less risky as it approaches. They can then be collected all at once at the start, or by monthly installments.

A version of this savings plan also exists via companies, on the same principle as the PEE, with the payment of incentives, participations and other benefits.

Beware of duplicates

He is prohibited from owning two similar regulated savings products. For example, you cannot have a Livret A in one bank and another in a second bank.

If the controls by the authorities are not legion, a decree published in the Official Journal of March 14, 2021 requires banks to hunt for duplicates in savings products regulated by the State.

According to UFC-Que Choisir, many French people hold several Livrets A, PEL, or even popular savings accounts without paying attention. It happens that this is due to the fact that some parents open one at the birth of the child, but the latter, once of age, opens another in a second bank.

The tax administration should be questioned by the banks at each opening, but you should know that it is possible to to transfer these savings products from one bank to another, rather than having to open a new one.

