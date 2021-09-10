Senator Bernard Jomier points to “a risk of judicialization of political life”

Agnès Buzyn is summoned at 9:30 am Friday, September 10 in the morning before the Court of Justice of the Republic for a possible indictment about her management of the pandemic when she was Minister of Health. “Be careful not to judge the past in court for the present”, warns on franceinfo Bernard Jomier, general practitioner, senator, related to the PS, from Paris and former rapporteur of the senatorial commission of inquiry on the management of the health crisis, in 2020.

franceinfo: Is the French Court of Justice in its role?

Bernard Jomier: In the current framework of the Constitution, yes of course since the political leaders, whoever they are, must answer for their acts in all dimensions. The Court of Justice of the Republic wants to understand the chain of events in crisis management. Agnès Buzyn was Minister of Health, it is normal and almost banal that she is summoned to explain herself.

You also auditioned Agnès Buzyn with the Senate committee to understand what happened. Did the commission find any faults that could give rise to prosecution for you?

The difficulty is to distinguish between what comes under political responsibility and judicial responsibility. Political responsibility is returned to the voters, they are the judges of the political action of elected officials. Judicial responsibility is justice. There is a border which is difficult to draw. For our part, we noted, after important work, a long hearing, the examination of many documents, that Agnès Buzyn had a precocious intuition. She very quickly understood at the end of 2019, at the beginning of 2020, that something serious was happening with this virus. She alerted the Prime Minister and the Head of State early in January and there is a gap between these early alerts and the start of the state apparatus.

Does this therefore mean that, if there has been a failure, it is not necessarily that of Agnès Buzyn?





Absolutely. It is a complex question. Why does a state apparatus set in motion or not? This results from the past, from experiences lived before. Everyone remembers the H5N1 flu where the Minister of Health was accused at the time of doing too much. There are those past experiences and then you have the context. Be careful not to judge the past in court for the present. You always have to put yourself in context. I remind you that on January 10, 2020, the World Health Organization said, “this virus is not transmitted between human beings”. It was a mistake, it was, moreover, as we now know, a lie unmanned by China, but the context was therefore that.

If Agnès Buzyn is indicted earlier, will that change anything in the way we do politics in France?

I think first of all that this will lead to other indictments. Indictment does not mean conviction, a certain number of people have been indicted before the Court of Justice of the Republic, they have been cleared, acquitted, they had not committed any faults, offenses or crimes. That the Court of Justice of the Republic starts an investigation, it is normal. Other indictments will certainly take place because other politicians have been in office since. There is a risk of judicialization of political life in our country. The right balance must be struck between the fact that we politicians owe the voters and the judiciary to account, and at the same time, the capacity to act and to make decisions must not be paralyzed.

Does this seem to you to be the case with these 18,390 complaints filed with the Paris prosecutor’s office since the start of the health crisis? Sometimes these are simple copy and paste that can be found in a few clicks on the internet.

I remind you that there is a filter at the Court of Justice of the Republic. Not all complaints lead to proceedings. The quality of this filter is important. As a former rapporteur of the senatorial commission of inquiry on the management of the health crisis, as now president of the Covid mission of the Senate, I am constantly the object, like my colleagues, of complaints.