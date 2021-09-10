September 11, 20 years later: how many detainees remain in Guantanamo prison?

PRISON – As America prepares to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks, the American prison of Guantánamo, symbol of the abuses of the post-September 11, remains in service.

Twenty years after the September 11 attacks, the United States continues its “war on terrorism” on the hills of southeastern Cuba, known as Guantanamo Bay. The establishment located on the naval base has embarrassed Washington for several years, regularly accused of “human rights violations”.

All the info on September 11: 20 years later

In the months which followed the attacks, the United States captured hundreds of men suspected of links with Al-Qaeda and sent them to this naval base of Guantánamo which, since, embarrasses Washington, regularly accused of “violations of human rights. human rights”. Qualified as enemy combatants, they have been deprived of their rights and no timetable has been set for their trial or their release.

At the height of the crisis after the attacks, the prison accommodated up to 780 inmates. Today it only counts 39. The majority of the 780 detainees have since been released, some after more than 10 years of detention without charge. Each year, the number keeps decreasing. For example, when Barack Obama came to power in January 2009, there were still 240 detainees in Guantánamo. Today, there are only 39, many of whom have received a promise of release that they are still waiting for, others are hoping for it.

Of these 39 detainees, 12 are considered dangerous by the US authorities, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind of the September 11 attacks. Among these 12 men, two were sentenced: one to life imprisonment, the other awaiting his sentence, as part of a plea-guilty procedure. For the 10 other detainees of Guantánamo not yet tried, the procedure continues.

Resumption of the Guantánamo detainee release hearings

After an interruption of 17 months due in particular to the Covid-19 pandemic, the preliminary hearings of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other detainees have resumed, a few days from the twentieth anniversary of the attacks.

Read also VIDEO – Guantanamo is 15: Five things to know about the most famous prison of the 21st century

“I always have nightmares”, Mourad Benchellali talks about his stay at Guantanamo

Military commissions, exceptional legal procedures set up to judge them under the pretext of grassroots extraterritoriality, have in fact turned out to be a cumbersome procedure, and often contrary to American law. For Benjamin Farley, a Defense Department lawyer who defends one of the five defendants who appear again from Tuesday, these commissions are “a failed experiment in ad-hoc justice”.

On the same subject

The most read articles Agnès Buzyn in court: “Not sure that this facilitates taking responsibility”, reacts Laurent Berger Stroke, death of his daughter … Belmondo, eternal fighter in the face of hardships LIVE – Covid-19: the number of hospitalized patients continues to decline slowly LIVE – Benoît Hamon announces leaving politics Covid-19: some patients with “superhuman immunity”?

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.